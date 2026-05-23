Jane Seymour Looks the Same at 75 as She Did 25 Years Ago, Shares Her Healthy Eating Habits

Jane Seymour recently said 'the 70s are the new 50s' and we can see what she means. The James Bond film star still looks the same as she did 25 years ago in a new image shared on Instagram this week.

Jane Seymour recently said ' the 70s are the new 50s ' and we can see what she means. The James Bond film star still looks the same as she did 25 years ago in a new image posted to Instagram this week...

She told the Daily Mail that she really eats only one big meal a day, adding snacks here and there, which helps her keep her weight down to an impressive size four... The 75-year-old actress was slender with a youthful glow as she posed in a low-cut pink bathing suit while in the backyard of her Malibu mansion... Later in the day the star loves to snack on nuts like pistachios, cold veggies like cucumbers and celery, and hummus.

'I do love nuts,' she said. 'I am a savory person, I like the salt. ' The Dr Quinn Medicine Woman actress has been leading a very healthy lifestyle for decades... Jane Seymour recently said 'the 70s are the new 50s' and we can see what she means.

The James Bond film star still looks the same as she did 25 years ago... The 75-year-old actress was slender with a youthful glow as she posed in a low-cut pink bathing suit while in the backyard of her Malibu mansion... This comes after the star told the Daily Mail that she really eats only one big meal a day, adding snacks here and there, which helps her keep her weight down to an impressive size four..





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Jane Seymour The 70S Are The New 50S Looks The Same Healthy Eating Habits Diet Weight Down Slim Young Glowing Skin Swimming Pool

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