Jane Seymour Details Malibu Home Safety and Zambetti Romance

Jane Seymour opens up about Malibu fire safety measures, her relationship with John Zambetti, and why she remains committed to her California community.

Jane Seymour reaffirmed her deep commitment to her Malibu community during a Friday interview, highlighting her decades-long residence and resilience against the area's volatile climate. The seventy-five-year-old actress stated that she will always support the neighborhood, describing the location as having something magical that she has not found elsewhere while traveling the world.

Seymour currently lives in a sprawling six-thousand-three-hundred-twenty-six-square-foot mansion that she purchased for three-point-four million dollars in nineteen ninety-four. The lavish property includes a swimming pool and a garden specifically designed with heat-tolerant plants that can withstand the frequent weather shifts characteristic of Southern California.

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A significant portion of her maintenance strategy involves rigorous fire prevention measures tailored to the region's dry conditions. She explained that she removed all non-drought-resistant vegetation to eliminate potential fuel sources, ensuring the landscape is less prone to ignition during high-risk periods.

The former Bond Girl collaborated directly with local fire officials to ensure her property met all necessary safety standards. She recalled the fire department visiting her home to provide specific guidance on what she should and should not plant, confirming that she has implemented every possible measure to protect her residence.

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Seymour acknowledged that despite her best efforts, natural disasters often involve an element of unpredictability that she refers to as the luck of the draw. She stressed that her community has a proven track record of supporting one another through the state's most extreme and catastrophic weather events, which includes navigating at least half a dozen fires over the years.

She specifically mentioned the Franklin Fire that occurred in December two thousand and twenty-four as a significant event in her recent experience. Seymour expressed immense gratitude for the fire department, noting that their help was crucial in allowing her and her neighbors to recover from such destructive incidents.

When asked directly if she would ever consider relocating from Los Angeles, Seymour responded with an emphatic no. She described the area as the most beautiful place she has ever lived and praised the wonderful nature of the community, stating that she hopes and prays her house remains standing for a very long time.

Her attachment to the location is rooted in a profound respect for nature and the people who inhabit it. Seymour emphasized that living close to the natural environment requires a continuous attitude of reverence and caution, which she believes is essential for long-term happiness and safety in the region.

While her professional life remains active, Seymour has also found deep personal fulfillment in her relationship with her boyfriend, John Zambetti. The seventy-two-year-old actress recently shared insights into their life together in an essay for Cosmopolitan's Sex After Sixty issue, which was published in January.

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She described their intimate life as more wonderful and passionate than anything she has previously experienced, attributing this joy to a foundation built on trust, love, and shared life experience. Zambetti, a singer-songwriter, has become a central figure in her life, with Seymour noting that he decided to be with her for the rest of her life.

The couple is excited about blending their families, a process made smoother by their shared passion for music. Seymour, who is a mother of six, highlighted that music fills their home, with her son and Zambetti's son both being singer-songwriters who contribute to the creative atmosphere.

Seymour revealed that she has become a muse for Zambetti, inspiring him to continue his prolific music career. Since they began their relationship, he has released four albums, constantly sharing his new compositions with her throughout the day and night to capture his evolving artistic ideas.

She recalled moments in the middle of the night when Zambetti would wake her to play guitar and write new songs, asking her to remain silent while he captured his ideas. Her daily happiness continues to grow as she witnesses his creative output, which dates back to his formation of the nineteen-sixties surf rock band The Malibooz.

Zambetti's six-decade career in music includes frequent collaborations with notable artists such as the Magnet and Steel singer. Seymour's support and admiration for his work highlight the strong bond they share, further cementing her contentment with her life in Malibu alongside her partner.