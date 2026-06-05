Jane's Not Here Psychological Thriller Trailer Released Ahead of Dances With Films Premiere

Ahead of its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre as part of the Dances With Films: Los Angeles festival, the psychological thriller Jane's Not Here has released its trailer. The film follows Jane Hayes, a young woman who, after awakening from a coma, is haunted by vivid memories of a husband and son that no one else remembers, causing her to question her own reality. Directed by Jonathan Oster, the film stars Amelia Barr, Steve Mallers, Nicole Weber, Sasha Andreev, and Teddy Marriott.

. This comes ahead of the psychological thriller movie’s world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday, June 21. It will be a part of the Dances With Films : Los Angeles festival.

“The film follows Jane Hayes, a young woman who awakens from a coma after a devastating accident, only to find herself haunted by vivid memories of a husband and son that no one else remembers. As she searches for answers, her growing obsession begins to fracture her sense of reality,” reads the official synopsis.

“Blending psychological mystery with themes of identity, memory, grief, and emotional connection, Jane’s Not Here explores a compelling question at its core: What happens when the memories that define you belong to someone else? ”The video introduces the titular character, who, after waking from a three-month coma, begins to remember memories of an alternate life. Because of this, she struggles to differentiate her own reality from a stranger’s past.

The ensemble cast includes Amelia Barr, Steve Mallers, Nicole Weber, Sasha Andreev, and Teddy Marriott. Jane’s Not Here is directed by Minnesota-based filmmaker Jonathan Oster, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Kim Buck. The film is produced and edited by Oster and Lukas Mooney, with the latter also serving as the assistant director. The creative team also consists of director of photography Bella Demesquita and production designer Kyle Jakub, with Oster providing the music.

Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.

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