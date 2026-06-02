Jane Nelson, Texas’ top election official, stepping down as Secretary of State

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson said Tuesday she will leave the post next month.

Nelson has served in the office since 2023. Among other things, the Secretary of State oversees elections and business filings in the state and serves as the chief diplomat of Texas.

What we know: In a statement, Nelson said her resignation will be effective July 17 but did not provide a reason for the departure.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Texas in this role," Nelson said. "My time as Secretary came at an important moment for Texas, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish as an agency in under four years. "Among other things, the Secretary of State oversees elections and business filings in the state and serves as the chief diplomat of Texas.

View of Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, during the 80th Texas Legislature, on the floor of the Senate at the Texas State Capitol, Austin, Texas, January 22, 2007. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described Nelson as extraordinary.

"I am deeply grateful for her long and loyal service and outstanding leadership. She has represented our state with grace and honor across the globe, and Texas is better because of it," Abbott said.

"Cecilia and I wish her all the best in the next chapter of her distinguished career. "According to the Secretary of State’s office, Nelson has presided over seven statewide elections during her tenure with a cumulative 27 million ballots cast and broke a record with more than 3 million active business filers. Nelson also served three decades in the Texas Senate, where she remains the longest-serving Republican in state history.





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