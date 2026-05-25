Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey's friendship: 'We don’t need a romantic relationship to feel emotionally fulfilled'

Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey, best friends and co-workers for over three decades, share a unique bond that resembles a marriage in many ways. They have traveled the world together, laughed, cried, and supported each other through thick and thin. Their friendship serves as an inspiration to women who may be feeling lonely or seeking emotional fulfillment outside of romantic relationships.

People have mistaken my best friend Sue Ravey and I for a couple before – and I’m sure some fans secretly think we are together.

We’re not – although after three decades spent side by side and four years living with each other, I can understand why they might think that. What we share resembles a marriage in many ways. We enjoy the best bits of a relationship – companionship, loyalty, laughter and a lot of love – just without the requirement to sleep together! I’m now 63 and, at this stage in life, I think what we have is lovely.

I hope women, especially those who are widowed, divorced or feeling lonely later in life, see Sue and I and realise you don’t need a romantic relationship to feel emotionally fulfilled. Sue and I have travelled the world together, cried together and laughed until we couldn’t breathe. We’ve hyped each other up before huge arena shows, paddled in the sea after difficult times and sat in our pyjamas watching television with a takeaway and a bottle of wine.

When you’ve shared that much life with somebody, the bond runs deep. It all started in the late 1980s on the Yorkshire working men’s club circuit. We had the same agent and people were always telling us our singing styles were alike. When I first saw Sue perform in 1988, her voice mesmerised me, as did the hilarious way she interacted with the audience.

It was an education: for the first time I realised the power of a singer’s connection with the crowd. Chatting to Sue after her show, we clicked. We understood each other’s lives on the tough club scene and shared an over-the-garden-wall style of humour – think Les Dawson’s Cissie and Ada characters. Even now, we end up laughing over absolutely nothing





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Friendship Companionship Loyalty Laughter Love Emotional Fulfillment Romantic Relationship Widowed Divorced Lonely Later In Life Club Scene Connection With The Crowd Over-The-Garden-Wall Style Of Humour Les Dawson’S Cissie And Ada Characters Tough Club Scene Power Of A Singer’S Connection With The Crowd Education Mesmerised Hilarious Interacted With The Audience Travelled The World Together Cried Together Laughed Until They Couldn’T Breathe Hyped Each Other Up Paddled In The Sea Sat In Their Pyjamas Watching Television With A Takeaway And A Bott Bond Runs Deep Tough Club Scene Connection With The Crowd Over-The-Garden-Wall Style Of Humour Les Dawson’S Cissie And Ada Characters Tough Club Scene Power Of A Singer’S Connection With The Crowd Education Mesmerised Hilarious Interacted With The Audience Travelled The World Together Cried Together Laughed Until They Couldn’T Breathe Hyped Each Other Up Paddled In The Sea Sat In Their Pyjamas Watching Television With A Takeaway And A Bott Bond Runs Deep Tough Club Scene Connection With The Crowd Over-The-Garden-Wall Style Of Humour Les Dawson’S Cissie And Ada Characters Tough Club Scene Power Of A Singer’S Connection With The Crowd Education Mesmerised Hilarious Interacted With The Audience Travelled The World Together Cried Together Laughed Until They Couldn’T Breathe Hyped Each Other Up Paddled In The Sea Sat In Their Pyjamas Watching Television With A Takeaway And A Bott Bond Runs Deep

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