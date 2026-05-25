Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey: A Lifelong Friendship That Feels Like Marriage

Jane McDonald opens up about her 30‑year friendship with Sue Ravey, a relationship she likens to a marriage in its depth and devotion, and urges older women to seek emotional fulfilment beyond romance.

Jane McDonald reflects on a three‑decade partnership with longtime friend and fellow singer Sue Ravey , describing a bond that feels like marriage without the bedroom component.

At 63 the former cruise ship entertainer, now a household name after her breakthrough television series The Cruise in 1998, celebrates a companionship built on loyalty, laughter and mutual support. The pair first crossed paths in the late 1980s on the Yorkshire working men’s club circuit, where they shared an agent and listeners repeatedly noted the similarity of their vocal styles.

A chance meeting after Sue’s 1988 performance sparked an instant connection; Jane was drawn to Sue’s captivating voice and her witty, audience‑engaging banter. From that night onward they cultivated an over‑the‑garden‑wall humour reminiscent of Les Dawson’s Cissie and Ada sketches, a tone that still colours their interactions today





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