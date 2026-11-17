Jane Lynch says yes to returning as Sue Sylvester in Ryan Murphy's Glee reboot. Lea Michele is confirmed back while Chris Colfer holds open conversations about Kurt Hummel.

Jane Lynch has officially confirmed her eagerness to return to the world of Glee for its upcoming revival. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, the sixty-six-year-old actress gave a clear and enthusiastic answer when asked if she was willing to reprise her iconic role as Sue Sylvester. She stated without hesitation that if she is asked to participate, her response will be yes and she cannot wait.

Lynch Praises Sue Sylvester Character Depth

Lynch expressed her deep affection for the character she played for years, noting that she would love to portray Sue Sylvester for the rest of her life. However, she also raised an interesting point about the character's contemporary relevance. She wondered how far the creative team could take the role now given the current social climate, observing that there are many real-life Sue Sylvesters out there in the world today. This comment suggests a potential evolution of the character to match modern cultural dynamics.

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Michele Confirmed While Colfer Remains Open

While Lynch is fully on board, the status of other original cast members varies. Lea Michele has been confirmed to reprise her role as Rachel Berry in the reboot. As the former leader of the Glee Club, her return provides a significant anchor for the new narrative. Meanwhile, Chris Colfer is still in ongoing conversations about returning as Kurt Hummel. He has not given a final yes or no but remains open to the possibility of the character's return.

Future Storylines and Creative Vision

Regarding the potential storyline for Kurt Hummel, Colfer shared that he has heard the new plot ideas sound very funny and like a good idea. He expressed a strong desire to see the character explored in new creative avenues. He suggested seeing Kurt as a Miranda Priestly-type figure running his own fashion blog or magazine. He also mentioned the fun possibility of seeing him on tour with Chappell Roan, styling her, indicating that the writers are exploring high-fashion and celebrity dynamics.

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Ryan Murphy Addresses Nostalgia and Revival Plans

Ryan Murphy, the creator of the original series, has also spoken about the revival. He noted that many young people now watch the original show, which sparked his interest in revisiting the material. His nostalgia and love for the series are strong enough that he believes there is an audience for a new incarnation. Murphy confirmed that they are looking to bring back several original cast members for the reboot, ensuring a connection to the beloved show's history.

Reboot Details and Streaming Information

The reboot of Glee is currently being developed with a major update on its distribution. The new series is set to stream on two different services, offering wide accessibility for fans. Although specific plot details are still kept under wraps, the momentum behind the project is building. The combination of Lynch's enthusiasm, Michele's confirmation, and Murphy's creative direction signals a significant step forward for the franchise revival.