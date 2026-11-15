Jane Green Advice On Wedding Betrayal And Roommate Theft

Author Jane Green advises on handling a fiancé who ghosted her at the altar and a roommate stealing beauty products, offering guidance on emotional recovery and conflict resolution.

International best-selling author Jane Green recently provided guidance to two individuals facing severe personal betrayals in her popular agony aunt column. The advice addressed a woman abandoned at the altar and another dealing with a roommate who appears to be stealing expensive cosmetics. These responses highlight the importance of emotional healing and practical conflict resolution in modern relationships.

Advice For The Bride Abandoned At The Altar

A reader writing as The Other Woman described a devastating experience where her fiancé left her at the altar in front of their families and friends. He subsequently blocked her contact information, leaving her to wonder about his whereabouts until a mutual friend shared a photo on social media. The image revealed he was now married to another woman who is pregnant, suggesting he may have maintained a double life during their engagement.

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The writer expressed a strong desire to inform the new bride about the truth, believing she should know the extent of her husband's betrayal. However, Jane Green advised against contacting the new spouse, stating that such an action would not bring peace to the abandoned bride. Green emphasized that exposing the past would only keep the ex-fiancé active in her life and invite further drama during a time when stability is crucial for recovery.

Green pointed out that the fiancé's actions demonstrated a profound lack of integrity, particularly given that he was two-timing her while they were engaged. She urged the reader to focus on her own healing rather than worrying about how the new bride might be affected. The author suggested that the reader should be grateful she was the one who got away from a man with such character flaws.

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Handling Theft In Shared Living Spaces

In a separate letter, a reader known as Shampoo Stealer described living with three other women in a shared apartment. The relationship among the roommates had been close, with everyone sharing items like coffee creamer and clothing with permission. The situation changed drastically when the reader discovered her expensive cleanser had been replaced with water, and her shampoo and conditioner suffered the same fate.

The reader noted that the products had lost their scent and consistency, looking like water upon closer inspection. When she confronted one of her roommates about the theft, that roommate responded by suggesting she should not buy expensive items in the first place. This reaction led the reader to believe that this specific roommate was the culprit, especially since she rarely seen purchasing her own beauty products.

The writer sought advice on how to hold the thief accountable without causing a fight that could disrupt their living arrangement. Jane Green acknowledged that it was clear someone was watering down the expensive products but cautioned that the specific roommate who made the comment might not be the one responsible. Green advised that without concrete proof, calling out a specific person could blow up the living situation and create unnecessary conflict.

Strategies For Conflict Avoidance And Recovery

Green shared a personal anecdote about a friend who stayed with her and used her expensive shower wash, leaving the bottle nearly empty. She used this story to illustrate that people sometimes overstep boundaries unintentionally or due to different living standards. However, she maintained that the roommates should have communicated openly about sharing resources rather than resorting to theft.

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The author recommended that the Shampoo Stealer avoid direct confrontation unless she had irrefutable evidence. Instead, she suggested focusing on securing her own belongings or changing the locks if necessary, rather than engaging in a dispute that could make daily life unbearable. Green emphasized that preserving one's mental health and living peace is more important than proving a point about theft.

Both columns underscore the complexity of human relationships and the pain caused by dishonesty. Whether it is a fiancé disappearing on his wedding day or a roommate stealing cosmetics, the victims face feelings of violation and confusion. Jane Green's advice consistently points toward self-care and boundaries as the primary tools for managing these difficult situations.

For the bride, Green reiterated that moving on is the best form of revenge and self-preservation. She encouraged the reader to let the ex-fiancé and his new wife handle their own journey without interference. This approach allows the abandoned bride to reclaim her narrative and focus on her future without being anchored to the past betrayal.

The overall message from Jane Green is one of empowerment through detachment and practical action. By refusing to engage in drama or seek revenge, individuals can protect their emotional well-being. This advice serves as a reminder that while we cannot control the actions of others, we can control how we respond to betrayal and theft in our lives.