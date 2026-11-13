Ted Turner's $2.5B Estate Divided Among Five Children Excluding Jane Fonda in Final Will Update

Ted Turner's children are contesting his estate, leaving ex-wife Jane Fonda out of the will despite their complex history and his $2.5 billion fortune.

Media mogul Ted Turner's $2.5 billion estate is now being formally administered by his five children, who have successfully petitioned for executorship rights. This legal development confirms that Jane Fonda, the Academy Award-winning actress and Turner's third and final wife, was not included in his final will.

The children, identified as Laura, Robert, Rhett, Reed, and Sara Turner, filed the petition to assume control of their father's vast assets. Their appointment as sole heirs marks the conclusion of a complex legal journey that began shortly after Turner passed away in May at the age of 87. The estate distribution excludes Fonda despite their previous public displays of mutual affection.

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Jane Fonda has publicly reflected on her decade-long marriage to Turner, describing their relationship as complicated yet transformative. In a heartfelt statement following his death, she referred to him as her favorite ex-husband and praised his brilliant mind and vulnerability. She recalled how he swept into her life as a romantic and swashbuckling figure who needed her in a way no one else had.

Fonda highlighted Turner's profound professional achievements, including his creation of CNN and Turner Classic Movies. She noted that his ability to care for her while simultaneously being needed was a unique and empowering dynamic. However, she also acknowledged his extreme competitiveness, calling him the most competitive person she had ever met and a challenging but rewarding partner.

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Turner founded CNN in 1980, establishing the first 24-hour cable news channel and revolutionizing global journalism. His innovation inspired competitors like Fox News and earned him Time Magazine's Man of the Year award eleven years later. His media empire also included TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, and a long ownership stake in the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

Legal scrutiny into the estate reveals that Turner drafted his initial trust in 2003 at age 64. He revised this document more than a dozen times over the subsequent years, indicating frequent changes to his asset distribution strategy. The final exclusion of Fonda suggests these revisions ultimately favored his direct lineage over his former spouse.

The focus now shifts to the formal division of the billions in assets among the five Turner siblings. This process underscores the intricate nature of high-net-worth estate planning and the legal complexities that often arise within celebrity families. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for Jane Fonda to seek additional comment on the matter.

Turner's legacy remains deeply embedded in American culture through his media innovations and his nickname the Mouth of the South. Known for his outspokenness and competitive spirit, he also won the America's Cup as the world's greatest sailor. His passing marked the end of an era in broadcast history.

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The legal proceedings surrounding the estate highlight the delicate balance between personal relationships and financial legacy. While Fonda and Turner maintained a friendship after their 2001 separation, the final will clearly delineated the flow of wealth to their children. This decision has settled the immediate legal questions regarding who controls the Turner fortune.

As the executorship proceeds, the world watches how the Turner children manage their inherited media interests and financial holdings. The case serves as a notable example of how media moguls plan for their eventual departure from public life. The estate administration will likely set precedents for other high-profile celebrity wealth distribution cases.