Jane Fonda celebrates 20-year partnership with L'Oreal at Cannes Film Festival

Jane Fonda, a Hollywood icon and L'Oreal ambassador, attended the 79th Cannes Film Festival to celebrate her 20-year partnership with the cosmetics giant. She made a striking appearance on the red carpet, while Gillian Anderson also attended the festival for the premiere of A Woman's Life.

Hollywood icon Jane Fonda continued to up the fashion stakes at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night. After walking the red carpet on Tuesday, Jane, 88, was back on the scene again, this time to celebrate her 20-year partnership with L'Oreal.

The actress, who has been an ambassador for the brand since 2006, showed off her age-defying looks. Jane cut a chic figure in a fitted white blazer which was embellished with beaded detailing and added a boost to her height with gold heels. The screen star has maintained one of the longest-running partnerships with the brand and is often the face of their Age Perfect skincare line designed for mature skin.

During the evening, Jane gave a speech before hosting a dinner with fellow ambassador Gong Li. Hollywood icon Jane Fonda continued to up the fashion stakes at the Cannes Film Festival After walking the red carpet on Tuesday, Jane, 88, was back on the scene again, this time to celebrate her 20-year partnership with L'Oreal The Chinese actress marked three decades with the brand. She has served as a global ambassador since 1997.

Jane's trip to Cannes comes just days after the death of her ex-husband, Ted Turner. The Oscar winner, who was married to the CNN founder from 1991 to 2001, had earlier taken to social media to share a moving tribute following his death at the age of 87 on May 6. Remembering him as 'deeply romantic and swashbuckling', she praised his 'brilliant mind' and 'vulnerability' while reflecting on their complex decade-long marriage.

A cause of death was not disclosed, though Ted had previously battled the neurodegenerative condition Lewy body dementia. Despite the personal loss, Jane arrived at the Palais des Festivals looking every inch the screen legend, flashing her trademark megawatt smile as she stepped onto the red carpet. Dressed in a floor-length black sequined gown, the Oscar winner embodied Old Hollywood glamour.

She shared the red carpet with fellow Hollywood icon Dame Joan Collins, who looked sensational in a white gown paired with a diamond necklace and black gloves. What do you think Jane Fonda’s secret is to aging with such confidence and style in the spotlight? What’s your view? Elsewhere in Cannes, Gillian Anderson arrived for the premiere of A Woman's Life and joined the discussion.

The actress caught the eye in a pale pink dress with dazzling beads, accessorised with a silver handbag and rose gold heels. Jane Fonda dazzled at the 79th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday, making a striking public appearance just six days after the death of her ex-husband, Ted Turne





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Jane Fonda Cannes Film Festival L'oreal Age Perfect Skincare Line Ted Turner

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