Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman Honor Gilda Radner at 'Saturday Night Live' 50th Anniversary Special

At the 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman paid tribute to their late castmate Gilda Radner, who tragically passed away in 1982. The tribute included a photograph of Radner during the goodnights segment, honoring her enduring legacy on the iconic show.

Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman paid tribute to their late 'Saturday Night Live' costar Gilda Radner during the show's 50th anniversary special on Sunday. The pair honored Radner, who died in 1982, by holding up a photograph of the beloved comedian during the goodnights of the show. Other deceased cast members, Michael O'Donoghue (who died in 1994) and George Coe (who died in 2015), also briefly appeared as cast members that season.

Radner was a breakout star on 'SNL,' known for her iconic characters like Roseanne Roseannadanna, Lisa Loopner of 'The Nerds,' rambling elderly Weekend Update character Emily Litella, Barbara Walters parody Baba Wawa, and more. She won an Emmy for her work on the cast. The pair married in 1984. Two years later, the actress was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer and underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy treatment. She was briefly in remission, but her cancer returned and she died on May 20, 1989. She received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003. In addition to Curtin and Newman, Chevy Chase and Garrett Morris were both in attendance at Sunday's celebration, with the latter introducing a special tribute to the show's legacy. 'I had no idea y'all that I would be required to do so many reunion shows,' the show's first Black cast member joked.





