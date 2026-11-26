Actress Jana Kramer opens up about the emotional challenges of splitting Christmas with ex-husband Mike Caussin, focusing on gratitude for her healthy coparenting dynamic.

Jana Kramer has opened up about the complex emotions surrounding her Christmas separation from former husband Mike Caussin. The actress, 42, revealed that she does not get to see her children on Christmas morning, a milestone that remains difficult despite their amicable split.

Emotional Toll of Holiday Separation

Kramer expressed that waking up on Christmas without her kids feels inherently abnormal for a mother. She noted that the timing of their split creates a unique psychological burden for divorced parents. The actress described the difficulty of choosing which part of the day is more painful: the morning absence or the midday goodbye. She shared that she is still processing these feelings, viewing the situation as a struggle rather than a standard holiday routine.

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History of Public Split and Progress

Kramer and Caussin, a former professional football player, announced their divorce in April 2021 via Instagram. The couple had been married for six years after tying the knot in 2015. Since the separation, Kramer has documented their efforts to build a healthy coparenting relationship. She acknowledged that last year marked the first time she avoided a complete emotional meltdown, opting instead for a quiet moment of sadness.

Gratitude for Healthy Family Dynamics

Despite the sadness of the separation, Kramer finds comfort in knowing her two oldest children are having a good time with their father. She described the relief of being ready to open the door for them at noon on Christmas Day. The actress emphasized that the happiness of her children is the ultimate win. She stated that she does not beat herself up for feeling sad, recognizing that wanting her kids every day is natural for a mother.

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Children Jolie and Jace Remain Central Focus

The parents share two children: daughter Jolie, born in 2015, and son Jace, born in 2018. Kramer has consistently prioritized their well-being in all public statements regarding the divorce. She mentioned that she feels a peaceful heart now, contrasting with the unsteady and anxious feelings she experienced in the past. This sense of stability is tied directly to the health and happiness of her family unit.

Career Updates and Upcoming Projects

Before the holiday arrives, Kramer is celebrating Thanksgiving with family and food. She is also preparing for upcoming film projects that touch on similar themes of family and romance. She teased a new role where her character navigates difficult choices for her child or career. Kramer praised her new costar, noting that they had fun working together despite not having met before. She remains grateful for her career and the ability to experience the magic of the season with her children.