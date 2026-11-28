Jana Kramer and Ben Hollingsworth explore a romantic reunion on Virgin River. The former Christmas movie co-stars discuss a potential love triangle storyline for the hit Netflix series.

Jana Kramer and Ben Hollingsworth have openly discussed the possibility of reuniting on the set of the popular Netflix drama Virgin River. The two actors, who previously shared screen chemistry in a Christmas film, are considering a romantic storyline that would involve their existing characters within the series. This potential development has generated significant interest among fans of the show, who have long speculated about new romantic entanglements in the fictional town.

Potential Love Triangle Involving Brady Smith

Jana Kramer confirmed she is enthusiastic about the idea of joining the cast of Virgin River to create a compelling romantic conflict. She stated that she is completely supportive of the concept, noting that the show is excellent and that she would love to participate in any storyline involving a love triangle. Kramer expressed that such a role would evoke memories of her time on the series One Tree Hill, where she previously portrayed a central character in complex romantic plots.

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Ben Hollingsworth, who plays the character Brady Smith on the series, shared his admiration for Kramer during an interview in October. He described their time working together on the film The Christmas Ring as highly enjoyable, highlighting her professionalism and friendly nature. Hollingsworth noted that their families bonded well, with his family visiting Nashville during the shoot and being hosted by Kramer at her home on multiple occasions.

The actors suggested that a new narrative arc could see Kramer's character disrupting the existing relationship between Brady and his on-screen partner, Brie Byrne. Kramer revealed that she had already sent a text message to Hollingsworth suggesting they figure out a way to make this collaboration happen. She emphasized her desire to bring her unique energy to the show, stating that she would love to contribute to the series and is ready to help mess things up in the best possible way for television purposes.

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Impact on Virgin River Community Dynamics

Ben Hollingsworth believes that introducing a new character played by Jana Kramer would significantly impact the atmosphere of the Virgin River community. He explained that while new characters frequently arrive and depart, the core theme of the show remains centered on people who show up for one another through every challenge. Bringing in an actor with Kramer's presence and chemistry would enhance this dynamic, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the established relationships.

Kramer's potential addition would serve to shake up the current status quo, particularly the relationship between Brady and Brie. This type of disruption is a staple of the genre, allowing for deeper character development and emotional stakes. The introduction of a third party into a stable relationship often raises the tension and creates new plot points that keep viewers engaged and eager to see how the conflicts resolve.

Kramer's Broader Television Aspirations

Beyond the Virgin River speculation, Jana Kramer has been vocal about her desire to return to regular television work. She recently appeared in a Lifetime holiday movie, portraying a character named Lindsay who navigates the high-stakes world of retail toy hunting. In the film, Lindsay competes with other assistants to secure the most popular toy of the season to earn a promotion, while simultaneously dealing with personal romantic developments involving a widowed father.

Kramer previously revealed via her Instagram Stories that she had auditioned for the role of Callie in the Netflix series The Hunting Wives, a part that ultimately went to Jaime Ray Newman. She discussed this experience on her podcast Whine Down, where she admitted to missing the rhythm of a television schedule. She expressed a strong desire to land a role in the upcoming series MobLand, joking that her lack of a British accent would require her to be cast as an American character.

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Despite facing rejections for other roles, including the one in The Hunting Wives and another unspecified audition, Kramer remains optimistic about her future in television. She emphasized that her dream is to return to a TV show and miss the collaborative environment of a set. With several good shows currently in production, she remains hopeful that her next project will come to fruition, allowing her to continue bringing her signature charisma and dramatic flair to audiences worldwide.