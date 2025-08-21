Jana Duggar's Pregnancy Glow and Hair Transformation

Jana Duggar, former star of 'Counting On', is embracing the joys of pregnancy with a beautiful hair makeover. The expectant mother revealed a fresh look on Instagram, sharing her excitement with fans.

Jana Duggar is reportedly feeling like a fresh start after indulging in a hair makeover while she's expecting her first child. The former star of ' Counting On ' unveiled her refreshed look on Instagram on Wednesday, August 20, following a haircut and highlighting session. In a video shared on the platform, Jana, 35, confessed that it had been over a year since her last salon visit.

She revealed her chestnut-colored roots and lighter ends, admitting they needed a refresh to bring back some life to her hair. The reality star opted for a shoulder-length cut, trimming about four to five inches off her locks. Her stylist then worked on color, using foils to achieve a blended and natural ash-blonde hue perfect for the fall season. In a follow-up post, Jana expressed her happiness with the results, exclaiming, 'Hair is done! I love it. So great. Just what I wanted ... I think Stephen will love it too!' Her post resonated with fans who showered her with compliments and well-wishes. Prior to her salon visit, Jana took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse into her husband, Stephen Wissmann's, new look after she gave him a fresh haircut at home. Jana and Stephen, 32, announced their pregnancy on Monday, August 18, revealing they are expecting a bundle of joy in January 2026. The arrival of their first child coincides with a special month for Jana, as December 12th is her own birthday, which she shares with her twin brother, John David Duggar. 'We're counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!' the couple shared in a statement, accompanied by photos showcasing Jana's baby bump. 'Thanks to my sister-in-law @firstlens_photography for our beautiful photos!





