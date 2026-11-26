Former Taylor Swift backup dancer Jan Ravnik swore live on the Dancing With The Stars season 35 finale, and ABC bleeped the word under FCC rules.

Former Taylor Swift backup dancer Jan Ravnik drew gasps from the Dancing With The Stars audience when he used an expletive during Tuesday's season 35 finale. The 31-year-old professional dancer was partnered with Tatyana Ali, the actress best known for her role on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and he was praising her freestyle performance when the word slipped out. The moment happened in the sky box, where Ravnik was speaking to host Julianne Hough.

Ravnik told Hough that he was extremely proud of Ali and that she had absolutely nailed the routine. Ali let out a scream of shock, while Hough and other contestants standing nearby appeared surprised. Hough then joked that Ravnik may have landed on somebody else's bad list, a reference to his Dead to Me list, known as DTM.

Also read What Dancing With the Stars' Jan Ravnik Said That Was Bleeped on Finale

How ABC Handled the Live Broadcast Language

ABC bleeped the expletive from the broadcast because of Federal Communications Commission rules that apply to live primetime programming. The network acted to keep the language off the air even though Ravnik had already said the word in the live studio.

According to the source material, Congress had initially set the statutory cap at $325,000 for each violation, with a maximum of up to $3 million for a single act. The source notes that these figures could be higher once inflation is taken into account, which is why networks typically work to prevent profanity from reaching viewers during live shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ravnik and Ali performed three routines during the finale, which made the night especially busy for the pair. Their freestyle dance was set to Minnie The Moocher by Cab Calloway and Over The Rainbow by Judy Garland, and Ali later described the routine as a metaphor for her experience on the show.

Ravnik's Background and Reactions From the Cast

Jan Ravnik previously worked as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour from 2023 to 2024. He has been seen alongside Swift on the tour, and he was also one of the guests who attended Swift's New York City nuptials to Travis Kelce in July.

After the tour ended, Ravnik shared a message on Instagram reflecting on the experience. He wrote that he was not the same person he was two years earlier and that those were the best years of his life. The Daily Mail said it had reached out to a representative for Ravnik for comment but had not yet received a response.

Ali said the season had changed her outlook. She told the show that she felt amazing about what she had accomplished, adding that she could not have done those things when she first arrived. She called the experience the most incredible, awesome journey, and Hough said during the finale that Ali was the most improved dancer of the 35th season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Final Results and What Happened on Finale Night

Paralympian Ezra Frech and professional partner Daniella Karagach won the season 35 title, making Frech the first amputee winner of the competition. During one freestyle routine set to Numb by Linkin Park, Frech's prosthetic leg came off, but he continued dancing and the judges awarded the pair a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Ravnik and Ali finished in fourth place. Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov took second, while Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold placed third. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas finished in fifth place.

Frech said after his win that it was the most special moment of his life and thanked voters for believing in the couple. He also said that if one person with a disability felt more confident because of the show, then he had done his job. The finale closed with Ravnik's expletive remaining a talking point, even though ABC removed it from the broadcast under federal rules.