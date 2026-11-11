Jan Ravnik and Tatyana Ali Navigate Semifinals of Dancing With the Stars Season 35

Jan Ravnik, 30, and partner Tatyana Ali advance to the semifinals of DWTS Season 35 after a tango routine scored 27 of 30 by judges. The duo discuss preparing for a possible freestyle finale.

Jan Ravnik, 30, and dance partner Tatyana Ali have reached the semifinals of the fifteenth season of the television competition Dancing With the Stars. The pair performed a tango to the Black Eyed Peas track "Boom Boom Pow" on the Tuesday, November 10 episode and received a combined score of 27 out of 30 from the judges.

Semifinal Performance and Judges' Scores

The tango routine was noted for its sharp footwork and synchronized timing. Judges Mark Ballas, Derek Hough, and Julianne Hough awarded Ravnik and Ali a total of 27 points, a strong score that placed the duo ahead of two other competitors who each received higher individual scores but a lower combined total.

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Jan Ravnik commented after the performance that "It felt good, the things that the judges had to say about the performance and the dance, and then to receive those scores, it felt really good." The judges' feedback praised the contestants' musicality and stage presence.

Ravnik's Reflections on the Competition

In a joint interview with Jen Affleck on the Thursday, October 30 episode of the official podcast, Ravnik reflected on the day's performance. "I mean, because you can feel one way, but then the scores could come back another way," he said, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the competition.

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Ravnik expressed gratitude for having partner Tatyana Ali that season, stating, "I couldn't ask for a better partner for the first season." He also noted the importance of public voting in determining advancement, saying, "It's the semifinal, so anything can happen, right? And the judges were kind of scoring the same, so it just depends on what the public outside is voting."

Preparing for a Possible Freestyle Finale

Both Ravnik and Ali discussed the possibility of a freestyle routine if they reach the finale. Ravnik said, "We're already talking about it. Production says that we have to talk about it. She shared the idea. There's a lot of ideas. We're going to land on one, but I'm excited if we're getting there."

Ali echoed her partner's enthusiasm, adding that Ravnik encouraged her to "dream big." She joked, "So I put in a lot of things," after explaining that the group is brainstorming unique concepts for the potential freestyle performance.

Context and Other Competition Participants

The episode also featured other celebrity contestants, including Jen Affleck, 27, who was in the audience during the gala. Răvnik mentioned hearing her name and expressed that it was great to see her. Despite the emotional moments surrounding her own life and the competition, Răvnik remains focused on performing and continuing in the show.

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Overall, the season's semifinals have drawn attention to the high skill level of the participants and the unpredictable voting dynamics that can shift the competition's trajectory. The dance community and TV viewers alike are watching to see whether Jan Ravnik and Tatyana Ali can secure a spot in the final round and deliver a memorable freestyle routine.