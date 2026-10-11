Raskin Dismisses Democratic Concerns Over Trump Investigations as Media Narrative

Rep. Jamie Raskin told CNN that worries about Congress focusing too much on investigating the Trump administration are a media narrative, while Sen. Bernie Sanders and others urge a broader focus on issues like poverty and AI.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. , called concerns that the incoming Democratic Congress will focus too much time investigating the Trump administration a media narrative on Monday.

He made the comment during an interview on CNN News Central with host Brianna Keilar. Keilar noted that Adam Hamilton, a Democrat recently elected to the U.S. Senate, said he does not want to spend the next two years in trials against the Trump administration after Democrats regain control of the House and the Senate. She said this is something being heard from many incoming Democrats.

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Raskin Dismisses Investigation Narrative

Raskin attempted to interrupt Keilar and later dismissed the concern as a narrative despite her reference to comments from an incoming senator. That is a narrative the media is trying to drive, but Raskin said. Keilar responded, Well, I am just quoting him, right? So this is what he said.

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So is he, are other Democrats going to be disappointed by the amount of time spent on investigations? Raskin answered, No, because we have lots of committees. We have got a brilliant new class of Democratic representatives and senators coming in, and we are going to be able to do it all. We are going to be able to get Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, health insurance back to the American people.

Millions of people have been thrown off of their health plans because of the actions of the Trump administration and their wretched, hideous bill. We are going to be able to restore people's benefits to food in the SNAP program. He added, We are going to be able to get rid of these ruinous 50% tariffs on Canada and on the rest of the world and begin to bring prices down.

Democratic Priorities and Iran

If they are all serious in running away from Donald Trump and not wanting to have anything to do with the Iran war anymore, beginning with JD Vance, then they can bring us a plan for how we can extricate from the mess that they have given us in Iran. We can work together on all those things. That will bring gas prices and diesel prices down. We can all work together.

Corruption and affordability are really the same issue here with the Trump administration, as usually they have been. Fox News Digital reached out to Raskin's office and Hamilton's campaign for comment. Although Raskin initially suggested these concerns were part of a media narrative, several prominent progressive figures have gone on the record discouraging congressional Democrats from spending the next two years targeting President Donald Trump. One of them included Sen.

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Sanders Warns Against Focus on Trump

Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. , who made his comments as recently as Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. Do we want to hold the Trump administration accountable for their corruption, for their illegal, unconstitutional actions? Absolutely, Sanders said.

He stressed that Congress must not focus solely on investigating Trump when issues like high child poverty rates, senior poverty, and economic and privacy threats posed by AI require urgent action. Separately, Raskin and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, shouted each other down in a heated post-midterm debate. The exchange underscored rising tensions as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress and weigh oversight priorities against kitchen-table issues.