Chef Jamie Oliver reveals the embarrassing moment Robert De Niro sent back a pasta dish he made 30 years ago. Plus, news on the Focker-In-Law sequel.

Chef Jamie Oliver shared a humorous anecdote about a past culinary mishap with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The 51-year-old chef recounted a memory from three decades ago when he was working at The River Cafe and De Niro visited as a customer.

Pasta Arrabbiata Incident Details

Oliver described his excitement when De Niro entered his establishment, noting that he considered himself an expert in preparing Pasta Arrabbiata. He confidently served the dish to the actor, believing he had knocked it out perfectly. However, the meal did not meet the actor's expectations.

Also read Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Premiere Focker-In-Law in London

The chef revealed that De Niro sent the pasta back to the kitchen because it was not spicy enough. Despite the rejection of his cooking skills at the time, Oliver expressed that he still holds the actor in high regard. This awkward reunion served as a highlight of Oliver's conversation on the popular British talk show.

Focker-In-Law Cast Updates

Robert De Niro was also featured on the program alongside his new co-star Ben Stiller to promote their upcoming film Focker-In-Law. The project marks the fourth installment in the popular comedy franchise, which began with the original Meet The Parents in 2000. The sequel brings the original leads back together for a new generation of family comedy.

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Stiller explained that the idea for the new film emerged when someone pointed out that his character Greg Focker is now the same age that De Niro's character Jack Byrnes was during the first movie. This premise allowed the filmmakers to capture the feeling of the original film while exploring the current life stages of the characters.

Ariana Grande Joins Cast

A major addition to the cast is pop star Ariana Grande, who recently announced she was honored to join the production. Grande stated that she fell in love with the script and the opportunity to work alongside De Niro and Stiller. Her involvement brings significant attention to the long-awaited sequel.

Grande will play the role of Olivia Jones, a former FBI negotiator who is romantically involved with Henry. Henry is portrayed by Skyler Gisondo, who plays the son of Greg and Pam Focker, the latter being played by Teri Polo. The character dynamic introduces a new layer of tension and humor to the family saga.

Legacy and Future of the Franchise

The original Meet The Parents was a massive box office hit that spawned two successful sequels, Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010. The new film Focker-In-Law aims to continue this legacy by exploring how Jack Byrnes warms up to Olivia surprisingly quickly, while Greg remains suspicious. The reunion of these iconic actors promises to deliver the comedic chemistry that fans have come to expect from the series.