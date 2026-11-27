Jamie Oliver shares a viral birthday tribute for Jools Oliver, featuring her singing Olivia Rodrigo, while revealing their 26-year romance and her recent autism diagnosis.

Television chef Jamie Oliver, aged 51, shared a heartfelt and humorous tribute to his wife Jools Oliver on Friday morning to mark her 52nd birthday. The popular media personality utilized his Instagram platform to post a montage of family memories alongside a video clip of his wife singing passionately inside their £6million home in Essex. This digital celebration highlights the enduring bond between the couple, who have been married for 26 years and are parents to five children.

Jools Oliver Sings Olivia Rodrigo at Home

The birthday post featured a specific video recording where Jools Oliver performed a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's track Stupid Song at high volume. Jamie Oliver encouraged his followers to turn their sound up to fully experience the moment, describing his wife as wonderful and totally bonkers. He questioned how she could possibly be 52, calling the age completely impossible, while praising her as an extraordinary mother, wife, and best mate. The caption emphasized her kindness, humor, and strong character, noting that she genuinely believes she can sing despite the comedic nature of the clip.

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Oliver Family Life and Recent Interview Comments

Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver are parents to five children, including Poppy, who is 24 years old, Daisy, aged 23, Petal, 17, Buddy, 16, and River, who is 10. The announcement of Jools' birthday comes shortly after Jamie Oliver discussed his personal happiness on the Romesh Ranganathan show. He stated that he is the happiest he has ever been and credited his wife for helping him become the best version of himself. Oliver mentioned that he feels he is finally getting to know her properly after being together since he was 18 years old.

Jools Oliver Discloses Autism and ADHD Diagnosis

While celebrating Jools' birthday, it is notable that she has recently spoken publicly about her mental health and neurodivergence. The children's clothing brand Little Bird owner revealed during an episode of the Lessons From Our Mothers podcast that she was diagnosed with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). She explained that she discovered she had ADHD approximately four years ago and found out about the autism diagnosis after noticing similarities in her own life and observing it in two of her children.

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Impact of Diagnosis on Family Life and Routine

Oliver described the experience of living with ADHD as draining and tiring, stating that it has complicated her life for decades and is not a superpower. Although she has been prescribed medication for her ADHD, she has not started taking it due to fear caused by health anxiety. The diagnosis has also affected her daily interactions; she recently informed her daughter Poppy that she could not visit with her fiancé Ben Newman because she was worried about being overwhelmed by the large gathering of people in the house.

Historical Context of Oliver Romance and Marriage

The couple's relationship spans several decades, beginning when they met as teenagers after being set up on a double date. Jools was 17 years old when she relocated to Tokyo for three months for work, a period during which Jamie Oliver sent her love letters every day to maintain their connection. They successfully kept their romance alive despite the distance and eventually tied the knot in the year 2000. This long history of devotion underscores the current celebration, where Jamie Oliver describes his wife as wise and compares her legs to being literally miles long in his affectionate tribute.