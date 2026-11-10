Jamie Miller Scores Biggest Hit With Babydoll After Republic Records Deal

Pop singer Jamie Miller scores his biggest hit with Babydoll, a synth-driven single backed by Republic Records and management firm Raw Material.

Pop singer-songwriter Jamie Miller came into the year determined to give music one more serious attempt. The 29-year-old Welsh artist, who first gained attention in England as a contestant on a 2017 television talent competition, has built his new chapter around ' Babydoll', his first new single in two years and already the biggest hit of his career.

Miller spent much of the following decade struggling to find his footing in the music industry. That struggle led to a sabbatical after his 2024 debut album. A new team, which includes a deal with Republic Records and management from Raw Material signed earlier this year, gave him a fresh start and a clear sense of direction.

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How Republic Records Changed Jamie Miller's Career

Republic Records signed Jamie Miller when his career had little momentum, according to the singer himself. Miller says the label backed him purely on belief, even though he had no records gaining traction at the time. He had been posting covers on TikTok while trying to make his name known.

Miller grew up just outside Cardiff, Wales, listening to records by Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway and Whitney Houston. He later built a following by covering contemporary pop artists such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. His cover of Adele's 'One and Only' drew a surprise endorsement from Adele herself on Instagram, after which, in his words, every record label in the world began contacting him.

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Raw Material's Brad Cohen said Miller had described 'Babydoll' as possibly his last real shot in music. Cohen said Miller was prepared to step away from music if the single did not work, which made the project feel important, fragile and precious to the team.

Creating Babydoll in Joshua Tree

Miller wrote the new material during a stay in a house in Joshua Tree, California, with two of his closest friends, Hayley Warner and Michael Blum. The trio wrote an entire album during that stay, and 'Babydoll' was among the songs they created.

The track features a giddy, synth-driven soundscape and a fizzy saxophone solo in the bridge. Its upbeat sound focuses on the joy of falling in love with someone who might change your life. Miller has said he was not writing about a specific person, describing himself as the most single he has ever been while focusing on the partner he hopes to find.

Miller describes 'Babydoll' as a departure from the heartbreak-heavy songs that fill much of his catalog. He said he believed in the song so strongly that he developed a social media campaign before presenting the idea to his team. He filmed at least 40 videos using snippets of the track, including a guerrilla-style clip of himself dancing through a local mall in his signature suit jacket, tie and sunglasses.

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Babydoll Momentum on TikTok and Tour Stages

The single's momentum has grown through a daily social media strategy. Since its official release on Aug. 7, Miller and his team have posted something related to the song every day on each of his social platforms. A shoulder-popping, two-stepping, finger-snapping routine he created with a friend became a central part of the song's online presence.

Miller says the dance has spread widely, describing the song as something that has unified people from kids in Africa and people in Sweden to dance groups in America and television shows in the U.K. Actor Antonio Cipriano, a breakout star of Prime Video's Off Campus, has joined the trend. Cipriano had also appeared with Miller during a support slot on multiple stops of the Jonas Brothers' ongoing Burning Up Tour All Over Again, which began in mid-September.

Miller has also teased that 'Babydoll' may appear in season two of Off Campus, the college hockey romance series. The singer and his team have built a campaign that connects his music, his social presence and his live performances into one continuous push for his next phase in the industry.