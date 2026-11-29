Jamie Miller's Babydoll reaches No 1 in the UK Singles Chart. The track matches a historic Welsh record and signals a major shift in how artists achieve chart success.

Jamie Miller has officially secured the number one position on the UK Singles Chart with Babydoll, marking a defining moment in modern music history. This achievement represents the second-longest reign at the summit by any artist during the 2026 calendar year. Her record-breaking performance places her achievement just behind the historic twenty-three week run of Rein Me In by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean.

This chart dominance makes Babydoll the longest-reigning number one single by a Welsh artist in fifty-six years. The duration of Miller's chart run matches the exact success of Dave Edmunds with his 1970 hit I Hear You Knocking. This parity connects a contemporary viral success with a classic rock milestone from the early seventies. It highlights the enduring legacy of Welsh talent in the British music industry.

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The Cardiff-born, Los Angeles-raised singer has described the trajectory of Babydoll as an authentic strategy for modern stardom. Miller explicitly states that social media platforms are now the primary vehicle for becoming successful in the current entertainment landscape. This viewpoint suggests a fundamental shift away from traditional industry gatekeepers and radio-driven promotion models.

The singer leverages digital connectivity to sustain momentum throughout her historic chart run. This approach contrasts sharply with the conventional methods used in previous decades to build and maintain audience engagement. The viral nature of her campaign has directly translated into sustained commercial success on physical and digital charts.

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Meanwhile, Ashe retains the number two position on the chart with the release Stop the Wedding!. The track featuring Tame Impala and SZA has climbed to number three. This ranking marks the French duo's best-ever finish on the UK Singles Chart. Their score for the game is scheduled for release on December 10.

The anticipation for this soundtrack has clearly influenced current listening habits and streaming numbers across the platform. Dua Lipa's contribution Go Easy enters the chart at number twenty-one this week as the highest new entry. Carly Rae Jepsen also sees a major resurgence with Run Away With Me.

The track has climbed to number twenty-eight after a prominent role in the game. This new peak surpasses its original high of number fifty-eight back in 2015. Other cuts from the soundtrack are performing strongly in their opening week. Travis Scott's Burn This S**t Down sits at number thirty-nine while Starting From Zero by Justice is at number forty-four.

Blood In Your Eyes by Tove Lo sits at number forty-seven on the chart. Last Thing You Need by Morgan Wallen is positioned at sixty-four. These strong showings indicate a broad interest in the game's musical elements. Fans are increasingly engaging with diverse genres beyond the primary chart leaders.

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On the festive front, the chart also features strong performances from seasonal favorites. Wham's Last Christmas rises five places to land at number seven. Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You jumps ten spots to number eight.

The surge in holiday classics reflects the seasonal timing of this chart cycle. The combination of viral pop successes and nostalgic hits creates a dynamic top ten. Jamie Miller's historic run continues to dominate the conversation. Her achievement stands as a testament to the power of digital-native artists in shaping modern music trends.