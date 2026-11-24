Bijou Phillips and boyfriend Jamie Mazur enjoy a public stroll in Los Angeles. The couple appears happy weeks after Phillips received a life-saving kidney transplant through a voucher program.

Bijou Phillips and her boyfriend Jamie Mazur were observed enjoying a public outing in Los Angeles on Sunday, marking a cheerful moment for the couple amidst significant recent health challenges. The 46-year-old former actress and the 45-year-old businessman were seen strolling through an open-air farmers market, displaying affection by walking with their fingers intertwined. This appearance highlights Phillips's recovery trajectory following a complex medical procedure that threatened her life earlier this year.

Public Appearance and Fashion Details

Phillips presented a relaxed yet stylish look for the weekend excursion, wearing a red-and-blue checkered flannel shirt paired with high-waisted jeans. Her ensemble was completed with black leather loafers that coordinated with the Hermès Birkin bag she carried. Beside her, Mazur adopted a similar casual aesthetic, opting for a double denim outfit consisting of a dark-wash jacket and straight-leg jeans, also finished with black leather loafers. The couple appeared comfortable and relaxed, with Mazur placing his arm around Phillips's shoulders as they navigated the market.

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Medical History and Transplant Procedure

The outing comes shortly after Phillips underwent a second life-saving kidney transplant. In February of this year, the model revealed she was hospitalized following a health scare when her previous transplant, received in 2017, was rejected. She publicly sought a living donor, emphasizing the urgency of her situation by stating that a kidney infection could have been fatal within days. After a months-long search, she successfully received a new kidney through a complex exchange program, allowing her to resume her daily activities.

Donor Exchange Program Success

Phillips credited her brother and a specific medical protocol for her survival, detailing the intricate process of the kidney exchange. She explained that her brother donated to someone else, who then donated to another individual in the chain, eventually resulting in a perfect match for Phillips. She described the donor as being so closely matched that it felt as if she received the organ from one of her parents. This voucher program mechanism allowed for a seamless transition that her brother had initiated, saving her life through a coordinated series of donations.

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Surgeon Praise and Recovery Timeline

Phillips expressed profound gratitude for her surgeon, Dr. Veale, praising his surgical technique and minimal invasiveness. She noted that the procedure only required cutting the fascia rather than the muscles, which significantly reduced her need for pain medication, relying mostly on Tylenol. At just five days post-surgery, she reported feeling as well as she had four months after her initial 2017 transplant, attributing her rapid recovery to the brilliant technique developed by her medical team.

Relationship Context and Past Divorce

Jamie Mazur has been Phillips's partner since 2024, following her divorce from actor Danny Masterson. The couple has been publicly linked since the beginning of this year, with previous sightings noted in Malibu in late July. Mazur, who is the ex-partner of supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, has been a consistent presence during Phillips's medical crisis. Their Sunday appearance at the farmers market signals a return to public normalcy for the couple after a period defined by intense medical monitoring and private hospitalization.