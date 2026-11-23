Jamie Lee Curtis marks her 68th birthday as the sole surviving member of her immediate family, sharing a somber tribute to late sister Kelly Lee Curtis and reflecting on her legacy.

Jamie Lee Curtis marked her 68th birthday on Sunday with a poignant social media reflection that highlighted her status as the sole surviving member of her immediate family circle. The acclaimed actress shared a series of rare childhood photographs, including a tender image of her wearing a festive headband while her late mother, the iconic Janet Leigh, leaned in to kiss her. This visual tribute accompanied a deeply personal caption that explored themes of loss, memory, and gratitude in the wake of recent family tragedies.

Oldest Surviving Member of Immediate Family Circle

Jamie Lee Curtis explicitly acknowledged the finality of her family structure in her post, stating that she is now the last person standing among her immediate family and her chosen second family. This milestone coincides with the recent passing of her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis, who died on May 30 at the age of 69. Curtis described this event as a significant blow, noting that she feels profound sadness on this day, which marks the first year she stands alone as the last in her lineage.

Also read Jamie Lee Curtis shares heartbreaking message on 68th birthday as ‘only surviving member’ of her family

The actress reflected on her lifelong sense of being startled by existence, referencing childhood photos where she appeared stunned. She explained that she has worked through much of this early discomfort and now expresses deep happiness for the life she has built, both personally and creatively. Her reflection emphasized a journey from initial apprehension to a profound appreciation for her current reality and her enduring connection to her family history.

Tribute to Sister Kelly Lee Curtis and Her Legacy

In honoring her sister, Jamie Lee Curtis painted a vivid portrait of Kelly Lee Curtis as a beloved figure who was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry. She described her sister as a devoted American patriot, a jaw-droppingly beautiful talent who was also her first friend and lifelong confidant. The tribute highlighted Kelly's diverse interests, which included playing a mean game of hearts, collecting turtles, and an enthusiasm for thrifting, travel, music, and the mobile game Pokémon Go.

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Curtis also recalled her sister's unique personal quirks, such as her powdered almond crescent cookies at Christmas, which earned her the nickname Auntie Cookie. Kelly Lee Curtis passed away in her home, surrounded by nature, and was found at peace, according to a previous Instagram post by Curtis. While no specific cause of death was shared, the family emphasized the peaceful circumstances of her passing, marking the end of a life defined by generous spirit and fierce opinions.

Remembering Parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis

The birthday post also served as a broader meditation on the legacy of Curtis's parents, who forged the path for her career and life. Her mother, Janet Leigh, died in 2004 at age 77 following a year-long battle with vasculitis, a disorder that destroys blood vessels through inflammation. Leigh is best remembered for her award-winning role as Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 thriller Psycho, a legacy that continues to resonate globally. Jamie Lee recently marked the 22nd anniversary of her mother's death with a black-and-white photo of Leigh smiling in a bath.

Her father, actor Tony Curtis, passed away in 2010 at the age of 85. Curtis honored the memory of both parents and her stepfather, acknowledging the foundation they provided. She expressed gratitude for the examples set by her parents and extended family, viewing her own life and work as a continuation of their influence. This perspective underscores the intergenerational impact of her family's history on her personal identity and professional achievements.

Broader Reflections on Loss and Gratitude

Expanding beyond her immediate blood relatives, Jamie Lee Curtis extended her thanks to her husband, her daughters, their families, and her young grandson. She noted that she gets to see all of them on this day, framing her birthday as a celebration of the life she loves so much. The actress also acknowledged her friends and the millions of people involved in her life as a public figure, emphasizing the interconnected nature of her support system.

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This reflection came nearly a year after she paid a tearful tribute to her late friend, Rob Reiner, during the Emmys ceremony. Reiner, who was fatally stabbed alongside his wife Michele in their Brentwood, California home, was remembered by Curtis for his generosity, kindness, and humor. She noted his record-breaking 48-year gap between acting Emmys, highlighting the enduring impact of his career and their friendship. These varied tributes illustrate the breadth of Curtis's emotional landscape as she navigates aging and remembrance.

As the holiday season approaches, Jamie Lee Curtis wished her followers a happy and healthy Thanksgiving, closing her somber yet grateful post with a message of warmth. Her willingness to share such intimate details of her family's history and her current emotional state offers a rare glimpse into the life of a Hollywood icon. It serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bonds of family and the resilience required to honor those who have passed.