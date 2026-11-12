Jamie Lee Curtis Stars in NBC's Newlyweds, Reviving Classic Sitcom Tropes

Jamie Lee Curtis leads NBC's Newlyweds, a multi-camera sitcom featuring traditional laugh tracks and unapologetic villains, marking a shift from modern dramedy trends.

Television comedies have undergone a significant stylistic transformation over the last two decades, moving away from lighthearted humor toward dramedy formats. This shift began in the mid-2000s with the rise of single-camera sitcoms, which offered a more cinematic visual style and dynamic storytelling compared to traditional multi-camera productions. However, a new wave of programming suggests that audiences may be craving a return to the comfort and familiarity of older formats. NBC has entered this space with Newlyweds, a sitcom that embraces the aesthetic and structural conventions of the 1990s to deliver a distinctly retro comedic experience.

Newlyweds Revives Multi-Camera Format

NEWLYWEDS operates as a traditional multi-camera sitcom, utilizing a live studio audience and a laugh track to punctuate its narrative. This format contrasts sharply with the single-camera approach that dominated the industry from the mid-2000s through the 2010s. Shows such as Girls, Atlanta, and Fleabag popularized a more dramatic and transgressive style of comedy during that era. Even network sitcoms like Community and The Good Place adopted visually inventive techniques and unconventional storytelling methods to engage modern viewers. In contrast, Newlyweds returns to a simpler, more familiar structure that prioritizes immediate audience reaction over cinematic complexity.

Also read Dan Hicks, NBC Sports voice for 34 years of memorable moments, dies at age 64

ABC demonstrated the enduring appeal of this traditional format with Tim Allen's record-breaking sitcom Shifting Gears. That series proved that audiences still respond strongly to comfort and nostalgia rather than constant experimentation or heavy thematic elements. NEWLYWEDS aims to capture that same demographic by offering a show that feels more aligned with the year 1996 than 2026. The production has already received positive critical reception, currently holding an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This high rating indicates a successful alignment with viewer expectations for this specific genre revival.

Character Dynamics and Cast Chemistry

The series centers on an opposites-attract couple who spontaneously decide to marry in middle age. TÈA LEONI and TIM DALY portray this pair, bringing a natural chemistry to their roles that grounds the story. Leoni and Daly are married in real life, which enhances the believability of their whirlwind romance on screen. Their relationship provides a stable foundation for the plot, allowing the comedy to stem from external pressures rather than internal conflict between the leads. Viewers see a couple that genuinely likes each other, even as their lives become increasingly complicated by outside forces.

Advertisement

JAMIE LEE CURTIS plays Claudia, the ex-wife of Daly's character, and steals the show with her performance. Claudia is portrayed as an old-school, unapologetically antagonistic sitcom villain who refuses to apologize for her behavior. She routinely disregards boundaries, lets herself into the couple's home, and even steals a massage Jeanie had booked for herself and James. Unlike modern characters who often seek redemption or have sympathetic backstories, Claudia exists solely to create conflict. She delights in making the marriage uncomfortable, serving as a thorn in the protagonists' side without needing a tragic explanation for her actions.

Return to Unapologetic Sitcom Villains

Modern television often features well-intentioned characters who make mistakes but ultimately grow or receive redemption arcs. Examples include Nate Shelley in Ted Lasso and Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary, who are given sympathetic contexts for their actions. NEWLYWEDS departs from this trend by reintroducing characters who are purely antagonistic. This approach mirrors classic sitcoms like Seinfeld and Frasier, which featured characters such as Jerry's nemesis Newman and Frasier's manipulative agent, Bebe Glazer. These predecessors were not interested in personal growth but were dedicated to frustrating the protagonists and entertaining audiences through outrageous behavior.

Claudia fits directly into this lineage of unapologetic villains. She shows no interest in becoming a better person or understanding the feelings of Jeanie, James' new wife. Her primary motivation is to disrupt the new marriage and assert her presence in James' life. This creates a comedic dynamic where the humor arises from her sheer audacity and refusal to conform to modern expectations of empathy. The show leverages this character archetype to generate conflict that is visceral and hysterical, relying on the audience's enjoyment of her unrepentant nature rather than seeking to sympathize with her.

Thematic Focus on Blended Family Chaos

The narrative framework of Newlyweds treats the complications of a blended family as sufficient material for the series. In the first three episodes, there is surprisingly little friction between Jeanie and James themselves. The drama stems instead from their inability to establish boundaries with the people around them. This includes Jeanie's adult children and James' ex-wife, Claudia. The show explores how extended family and past relationships can invade and disrupt a new union, creating a chaotic environment that the central couple must navigate.

Advertisement

Supporting characters add further depth to this chaotic dynamic. ARVID, James' Norwegian assistant, has inexplicably followed him back to the United States. His presence adds another layer of intrusion into the couple's private lives. The series uses these external intrusions to drive the comedy, maintaining a focus on the clash between the couple's desire for privacy and the relentless involvement of those in their orbit. This setup allows the show to sustain its retro feel while delivering fresh comedic situations rooted in classic sitcom structures.