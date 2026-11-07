Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects On Supporting Rob Reiner's Children After Parents' Death

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about supporting the children of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer one year after their deaths, discussing family grief and Rob's Emmy tribute.

Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared intimate details about the profound bond she maintains with the children of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer nearly one year after their tragic passing. The sixty-seven-year-old actress spoke candidly during an interview with Extra about the emotional support she provides to Romy Reiner and Jake Reiner as they navigate life without their parents. Curtis, who has a long-standing friendship with the couple, emphasized that the shared tragedy has drawn the family unit even tighter together in the face of immense loss.

Details Of The Brentwood Tragedy And Legal Proceedings

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer were discovered stabbed to death on December 14, 2025, inside their Brentwood residence. Their son Nick Reiner, who resided in a guesthouse on the property at the time of the incident, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Nick has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in solitary confinement while awaiting his trial. This violent event has left the community and their close circle of celebrity friends in a state of ongoing mourning.

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Jamie Lee Curtis On Family Bonding And Grief Support

Curtis highlighted the deep connection she shares with Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, noting that the crisis has strengthened their familial ties. During a recent interview session, Curtis sat shoulder-to-shoulder with Jake, describing the experience as deeply emotional. She noted that listening to Jake speak about the fantastic relationship his parents shared was a poignant moment that underscored the love that existed within the family. The actress confirmed that there has not yet been a large public memorial service, meaning everyone involved is still in the early stages of processing their grief.

Rob Reiner Posthumous Emmy Honor And Curtis Tribute

Back in September, Curtis delivered an emotional tribute to her late friends at the 2026 Emmy Awards. She informed the audience that Rob had won an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on The Bear. Curtis pointed out that this award established a new record for the longest gap between acting Emmys, spanning forty-eight years, surpassing the previous record held by his father, Carl Reiner, which stood at thirty-seven years. Curtis described Rob as generous, kind, and incredibly funny, expressing that they all miss him and Michele deeply.

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Professional Connections And Personal History Between The Families

The connection between Curtis and Reiner extends beyond friendship into significant professional and personal history. Both Curtis and Reiner starred in the popular series The Bear, a collaboration that ultimately led to his posthumous award. The couple also portrayed the parents of Zooey Deschanel's character Jess Day in the sitcom New Girl. Furthermore, Curtis's husband, Christopher Guest, has a extensive collaborative history with Reiner, having worked together on iconic films such as This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men.

Reiner And Singer As Godparents And The Original Support Statement

The families were intertwined even more closely through marriage and godparent roles. Rob Reiner and Michele Singer served as godparents to Curtis and Guest's daughter, Annie. Additionally, the couple celebrated Curtis and Guest's wedding at Rob and Michele's home in 1984. When the deaths were first announced, Curtis and Guest issued a joint statement expressing that they were numb, sad, and shocked by the violent loss. They stated that their only focus at that time was on the children and immediate family, promising to offer all possible support to help them through the ordeal.

Curtis Reflections On Representing The Loss At Awards Ceremony

In a separate discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Curtis elaborated on the responsibility she felt when delivering her Emmy tribute. She explained that she wanted to represent everyone who had lost Rob Reiner, including strangers, fans, colleagues, and close friends. Curtis admitted that the task was more challenging than she had anticipated, as she had to balance representing the collective grief while managing her own personal feelings. She expressed happiness in being able to honor his beautiful work and his impact on everyone around him.