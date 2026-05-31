Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Her Worst Film, 'Virus'

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis discusses her least favorite film, 'Virus', a 1999 sci-fi horror that flopped critically and commercially. Despite its flaws, the film has its defenders and has been reassessed in recent years.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis , renowned for her iconic role in the 'Halloween' franchise and acclaimed performances in films like 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'A Fish Called Wanda', and 'True Lies', has had a varied career.

However, not all her films have been successful. One such film is 'Virus', released in 1999, which is often considered one of her worst. Based on a Dark Horse Comics graphic novel, 'Virus' stars Curtis alongside Donald Sutherland and William Baldwin, depicting a ship's crew battling alien cyborgs. The film was a critical and commercial failure, with a low 14% Tomatometer score and a box office gross of around $30 million, less than half of its $75 million budget.

Curtis herself has criticized the film, particularly a scene where her character, Kelly Foster, hides under the stairs from a monster capable of opening steel walls. She described it as 'maybe the only time I've known something was just bad and there was nothing I could do about it'. Despite its shortcomings, 'Virus' has its defenders. Some appreciate its creature effects and unique ideas, while others nostalgically remember the film's toy line from the '90s.

Recent retrospective reviews have been more positive, with some calling it 'a fun little science-fiction horror film with creative creature effects and several noteworthy ideas'





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Jamie Lee Curtis Virus Worst Film Sci-Fi Horror Critic And Commercial Flop Retrospective Reviews

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