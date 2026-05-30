Jamie Lee Curtis Mourns the Death of Sister Kelly Curtis at Age 69

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared the heartbreaking news of her older sister Kelly Curtis's passing at age 69. Kelly, also an actress and production worker, was the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. The family tribute celebrates her life, heritage, and close bond with her sister.

Jamie Lee Curtis announced the passing of her older sister, Kelly Curtis , on Saturday. Kelly died at home, surrounded by nature, at the age of 69.

The two sisters were born into Hollywood royalty as the daughters of legendary actors Tony Curtis, star of Some Like It Hot, and Janet Leigh, famous for her role in Psycho. Following their parents' path, both pursued acting careers. Kelly Curtis appeared in films such as the 1991 Italian horror movie The Devil's Daughter, directed by Dario Argento, known for his earlier work on Suspiria.

Beyond acting, Kelly worked behind the scenes in production, serving as a production assistant on several of Jamie Lee's projects including Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, and You Again. Jamie Lee shared the news via Instagram, expressing profound grief while not revealing the cause of death. She described Kelly as her first friend and lifelong confidante, celebrating her sister's loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, and distinctive style.

The tribute highlighted Kelly's pride in her Danish and Hungarian Jewish heritage, her devotion as an American patriot, and her cherished traditions like baking almond crescent cookies at Christmas, which earned her the nickname Auntie Cookie. Kelly often concluded messages with a Hungarian blessing, Isten Veled, meaning God is with you. Jamie Lee signed off with the same phrase, bidding farewell to her sister, whom she called 'my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai.

' The family has requested privacy as they mourn, and Jamie Lee's representative has been contacted for further comment





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