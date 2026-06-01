Jamie Lee Curtis Mourns Sister Kelly; 2026 Sees Wave of Celebrity Deaths

Kelly, sister of actress Jamie Lee Curtis, died of natural causes on May 30. This loss comes amid a string of celebrity deaths in 2026, including Catherine O'Hara and Camilla Carr. Curtis shared a touching memory of her sister, highlighting their close bond and Kelly's kind, generous spirit.

The Blaine County coroner's office confirmed that Kelly died of natural causes at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30. Hospice care had been provided during her final week.

The coroner indicated that cremation is expected, though the family has not yet decided whether to request an autopsy. In the broader entertainment world, 2026 has already seen the loss of several notable figures: Broadway performer and influencer Bret Hanna-Shuford passed away at age 46 at the start of the year; comedy icon Catherine O'Hara died at age 71 at the end of January; in February, Camilla Carr, known for her role in Designing Women, died at age 83; and Dawson's Creek actor Joshua Jackson died at age 45 in March.

Kelly's sister, Jamie Lee Curtis, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, recalling a special portrait made by their friend Suzanne Tenner before Jamie's wedding. The portrait captured the sisters, who, despite living apart and being wildly different, had reconnected and become integral to each other's lives. Kelly, who had worked as her sister's assistant and later as an aunt figure, was remembered for her generosity, service, love of natural beauty, and dedication to family and Pokémon Go.

She had pursued an acting career in New York City and was a member of the Actors' Studio. Jamie Lee Curtis expressed that while she misses her sister, she takes comfort in knowing Kelly is at peace. The year continues to bring unexpected losses, with Jamie noting the deaths of many legendary stars





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Jamie Lee Curtis Kelly Curtis Celebrity Death 2026 Natural Causes Catherine O'hara Camilla Carr Bret Hanna-Shuford Joshua Jackson Hollywood

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