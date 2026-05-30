Jamie Lee Curtis mourns death of sister Kelly Curtis, 69

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced the passing of her elder sister Kelly Curtis, a former actress and longtime production assistant, who died at home at 69. Kelly, the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, was remembered for her generosity, fierce opinions and close bond with Jamie Lee.

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Saturday that her older sister Kelly Curtis has died at the age of 69. The sisters, both born into a famous film family as the children of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh , have shared a lifelong bond that Jamie Lee described as that of a first friend and confidante.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Jamie Lee wrote that Kelly passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday morning, but she chose not to disclose the cause of death. She remembered Kelly as a woman of loving generosity, fierce opinions, boundless curiosity and a distinctive style that included her famous powdered almond crescent cookies at Christmas, earning her the nickname Auntie Cookie.

Jamie Lee also highlighted Kelly's love for nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook and even the mobile game Pokémon Go, noting that her sister proudly embraced her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry while remaining a devoted American patriot. The post concluded with a Hungarian blessing, Isten Veled, a farewell that Kelly often used in her own messages. Kelly Curtis was born in Santa Monica in 1956, two years before her parents' divorce when she was six.

She grew up largely under the care of her mother, Janet Leigh, after the separation. From an early age Kelly showed an interest in the mechanics of film, recalling that at four years old she sat behind a television and asked her father where the pictures and sounds were coming from. She later studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and made her film debut at the age of two in her parents' movie The Vikings.

As an adult she appeared sporadically in movies, most notably in the 1991 Italian horror film The Devil's Daughter directed by Dario Argento, and earlier in a cameo role in the 1983 comedy Trading Places. Her 1987 adventure comedy Magic Sticks also featured a young Samuel L. Jackson in a minor part.

In the 2000s Kelly worked behind the scenes as a production assistant on several of Jamie Lee's projects, including Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks and You Again, demonstrating a supportive partnership that extended beyond the screen. Family members shared memories that painted a picture of a practical and curious individual. Tony Curtis, in his memoirs, recalled Kelly's inquisitive nature, noting how she once examined a television to understand its inner workings.

He also recounted the turbulent marriage of his parents and the resulting impact on their daughters, yet emphasized Kelly's resilience and practicality throughout her life. The Daily Mail reached out to Curtis's representatives for comment but has not received a response at this time.

The loss of Kelly Curtis marks the end of a chapter for a family that has long been intertwined with Hollywood history, leaving Jamie Lee to mourn the sister who was not only a sibling but a lifelong confidante and creative collaborator





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