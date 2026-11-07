Jamie Lee Curtis Details Grief After Rob Reiner Death

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about supporting Rob Reiner's children, Romy and Jake, following the December 14, 2025 murders of Rob and Michele Reiner in Brentwood.

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed the profound emotional support she provides to the adult children of her late friends, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, nearly a year after their violent deaths in Brentwood. The actress, aged 67, spoke candidly about her bond with Romy Reiner, 28, and Jake Reiner, 35, during a recent interview with Extra, describing how the tragedy has drawn the surviving family members even closer together in their shared mourning.

Curtis Supports Reiner Children Deeply

Curtis emphasized that the bond between herself and the Reiner siblings is rooted in deep familial ties that were intensified by the loss. She recalled sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Jake Reiner during an interview, an experience she described as deeply emotional given the context of their grief. Curtis stated that having Jake physically present and listening to him speak about his parents' fantastic relationship highlighted the closeness that such a devastating event forces upon a family.

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The actress confirmed that there has not been a large public memorial service for Rob and Michele Reiner, leaving the immediate family and close friends to navigate their grief privately. Curtis noted that they are all still in the process of mourning, a sentiment that has guided her interactions with Romy and Jake. She expressed that the lack of a formal public ceremony has meant that their healing process is occurring in a more intimate and unstructured manner.

Curtis Honored Reiner At 2026 Emmys

In September, Curtis delivered an emotional tribute to Rob Reiner at the 2026 Emmy Awards, where he was posthumously awarded a Creative Arts Emmy for his performance in The Bear. She informed the audience that Reiner had set a new record for the longest gap between acting Emmys, spanning 48 years, surpassing the previous record held by his father, Carl Reiner, which stood at 37 years. Curtis described Reiner as generous, kind, and funny, while also acknowledging the pain of losing him and Michele Singer Reiner in the same year.

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Curtis explained that she felt a profound responsibility to represent a wide spectrum of people at the ceremony, including strangers, fans, colleagues, and close friends. She admitted that representing everyone in that moment was more challenging than she had anticipated, as she had to balance her own personal feelings with the duty to honor Rob Reiner's legacy. She stated that she was happy to take on this role, viewing it as a necessary act of collective remembrance.

Murder Trial And Case Details Unfold

The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner occurred on December 14, 2025, when they were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood residence. Their son, Nick Reiner, who resided in a guesthouse on the property, is the primary suspect in the case. He has entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and remains in solitary confinement as he awaits his upcoming trial.

Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, released a joint statement shortly after the incident, describing themselves as numb and shocked by the violent nature of the deaths. Their statement emphasized that their primary focus and care was directed entirely toward Nick Reiner, Romy Reiner, and Jake Reiner, with a commitment to offering all possible support to the grieving children and the immediate family during this traumatic period.

Ties To Reiner And Guest Career History

The connection between the Curtis and Reiner families extends far beyond their recent tragedy, encompassing decades of personal and professional collaboration. Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner served as godparents to Curtis and Guest's daughter, Annie. The Reiners also hosted the wedding of Curtis and Guest in 1984 at their home, cementing a lifelong friendship.

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Professionally, the two families have crossed paths multiple times. Curtis and Rob Reiner both appeared in the series The Bear, while Reiner and his wife portrayed the parents of Zooey Deschanel's character in New Girl. Additionally, Christopher Guest collaborated with Rob Reiner on iconic projects such as This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men, and Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Curtis recalled encouraging Reiner to accept his role in The Bear, telling him he should absolutely take the part, a decision that ultimately led to his Emmy-winning performance.