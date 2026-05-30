Jamie Laing, co-founder of Candy Kittens, will join the BBC show as a guest investor, bringing his business acumen and friendly face to the show.

Jamie Laing to join Dragons' Den as guest investor, bringing his business acumen and friendly face to the show. Laing, who co-founded vegan confectioner Candy Kittens in 2012, has successfully grown the brand to a £15 million turnover in 2024 and acquired healthy snack brand Graze for £36 million.

He will be joining a long line of celebrities to invest in business ideas on the show, including TV star Trinny Woodall, fitness expert Joe Wicks, and ex-footballer Gary Neville. Laing's great, great-grandfather, Sir Alexander Grant, 1st Baronet, founded the biscuit company McVitie's. The 23rd series of Dragons' Den is set to return later this year, and Laing's addition is expected to bring a fresh and friendly dynamic to the show.

In other news, India Rose James, the £330 million Soho heiress, has married American fiancé Daniel Vildosola in Las Vegas. The couple, who are both 34, took to the roulette tables before saying 'I do'. India is the granddaughter of late strip club owner Paul Raymond and composer Daniel. Rosamund Pike has spoken out about her experiences with male directors, revealing that she was once told she was 'unapproachable' and 'not a flirty piece of ass'.

The Oscar-nominated actress has some advice for male directors: 'Grow up is the first one,' says Pike.

'Closely followed by get a life. Closely followed by brush your teeth.

' Meanwhile, Harper Beckham, 14, has been spotted pinching her mother Victoria's dress on holiday in Ibiza. The pair were seen at clothes shop Annie's Ibiza, which is famous for its ultra-expensive and minuscule dresses. Posh Spice tried on a 1920s lame gown which costs £4,950. Disney Plus has put together a real-life polo team named after its hit show Rivals.

The team will make their debut at Chestertons Polo in the Park next Sunday





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