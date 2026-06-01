Jamie Laing criticised for sharing video of unrestrained infant in car, edits post after backlash

The former Made In Chelsea star posted a clip showing his six‑month‑old son riding unsecured in a car, prompting safety concerns and a wave of online criticism. Laing later removed the segment and re‑uploaded the video, while commentators debate celebrity responsibility and UK child‑seat laws.

Jamie Laing , the former Made In Chelsea star, has become the centre of a social media controversy after sharing a video that appears to show his six‑month‑old son, Ziggy, travelling in the back of a car without the protection of a proper child restraint.

In the clip, Sophie Habboo, Laing's wife, is seen cradling the infant on her lap while the vehicle moves along a roadside. Neither the child nor the mother appear to be using the mandatory safety devices. Ziggy is not secured in an approved car seat or booster, and Sophie's own seat belt is not visible, raising concerns among viewers about compliance with UK road‑safety legislation.

In the United Kingdom, children must be secured in an approved car seat with an internal harness until they reach either twelve years of age or a height of 135 centimetres, whichever comes first. The government's guidance does allow a narrow exemption for children under three travelling in a taxi, provided the driver does not supply a child seat and the child is seated in the rear.

Some observers have suggested the family might have been using a private hire vehicle, but the exact circumstances remain unclear. The video was originally posted as part of a longer montage celebrating the six‑month milestone since Ziggy's birth. Laing captioned the sequence with praise for his wife's motherhood, showing moments of the baby smiling, Sophie lounging by a pool, and a shirtless Jamie displaying his physique while holding Ziggy in the water of their villa.

After the clip attracted criticism for the apparent safety breach, Laing edited the video, removed the segment showing the unsecured infant, and re‑uploaded the revised version to Instagram. The edited post was met with a mixture of relief and continued rebuke. One commenter wrote, "Nice to see you have removed the irresponsible clip with Sophie holding the baby in the car, without a carseat or even her seatbelt on.

It would be wise to address the elephant in the room and maybe admit you have been irresponsible and will take more care going forward… I really hope you do, as no baby or child deserves to die in a crash.

" Another user added, "I'm so thankful you posted the original unedited video before this. I'm hoping it made you realise how utterly irresponsible you have been. Your baby has no voice to question you when you travel without a baby seat OR a seatbelt.

" A spokesperson for Laing was contacted by the Daily Mail for comment but has not yet responded. The incident follows a series of recent public posts from the couple that have kept them in the spotlight. Earlier this month, Sophie shared a collection of sun‑kissed photographs from a family holiday, featuring herself in a sheer gold dress and a pair of tiny shorts, while the family enjoyed poolside relaxation and meals with friends.

The same holiday saw the couple posting intimate details about their post‑natal life on the New Parents podcast, where they discussed a period of reduced intimacy after the birth. Laing described feeling upset and even tearful that three weeks after delivery his wife had declined sexual activity, describing his pleas as "literally crying" and "not normal.

" Sophie responded by explaining that she was still recovering from stitches and required a doctor's clearance before resuming intimacy, a point that Laing apparently dismissed as an excuse. The couple's candid conversation has drawn both sympathy and criticism from listeners, adding another layer to the public debate surrounding their recent Instagram controversy.

The broader discussion reflects ongoing concerns about celebrity influence on parenting practices, the responsibility of public figures to model lawful behaviour, and the importance of adhering to child‑safety regulations in everyday life





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