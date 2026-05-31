Jamie Laing Criticised for Car Safety Video with Infant Son

Television personality Jamie Laing has deleted a social media video showing his six-month-old son unrestrained in a car after widespread public condemnation over the dangerous and potentially illegal breach of child car seat laws.

Reality television personality Jamie Laing faces significant public criticism after sharing a video on social media that depicted his six-month-old son, Ziggy, being held by his mother, Sophie Habboo , in the back of a moving vehicle without being secured in an appropriate child car seat.

The footage, which was part of a celebratory montage marking their son's six-month birthday, also appeared to show Sophie Habboo, aged 31, without her own seat belt fastened. The video quickly drew a strong backlash from followers and the general public, who highlighted the serious safety risks and illegal nature of the actions shown, particularly under UK law.

In response to the mounting criticism, Jamie Laing removed the specific segment from the original post and re-uploaded the montage without that controversial clip. This action did little to quell the disapproval, with many commenters demanding an explicit apology and acknowledgement of the irresponsible behaviour, emphasizing the potential for severe injury or death in a collision. A representative for Jamie Laing has been approached for comment regarding the incident.

Under UK legislation, children must be transported in an approved child car seat with an internal harness until they are either 12 years old or reach 135 cm in height. There is an exception for children under three years old travelling in a taxi, where a car seat is not mandatory if the child is on a rear seat, though the use of seat belts for adult passengers remains a legal requirement.

It remains unclear where the video was recorded, though the family's mode of transport in the clip resembles a private hire vehicle. The controversy overshadows what was intended to be a happy celebration of their son's milestone. The incident occurs against the backdrop of the couple's recent family holiday, which Sophie Habboo documented extensively on Instagram, showcasing a lavish getaway.

Furthermore, the public scrutiny arrives shortly after the couple revealed intimate details about their postpartum relationship on their NewParents podcast, including a contentious discussion about Jamie's perceived disappointment regarding the frequency of sex after Sophie gave birth and his reported emotional pleas for intimacy just three weeks postpartum, a period during which Sophie was physically recovering from childbirth and medically restricted. These combined elements point to a period of intense public and media attention for the former Made In Chelsea stars, now mired in debate over parenting practices and personal disclosure





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Jamie Laing Sophie Habboo Child Car Seat Safety Parenting Controversy UK Traffic Laws

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Jamie Laing Faces Backlash Over Video Showing Baby Unsecured in CarJamie Laing deleted a video clip after backlash showed his six-month-old son Ziggy being held in a car without a car seat and his wife Sophie Habboo not wearing a seat belt. UK law requires children to be in an approved car seat until age 12 or 135 cm tall, though there are taxi exemptions. Laing had posted the footage to celebrate his son's six-month birthday.

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