Jamie Hince Spotted with Kate Moss Lookalike Musician Solange Smith

Jamie Hince, ex-husband of Kate Moss, continues to be seen with musician Solange Smith, who bears a strong resemblance to the supermodel. The pair, who are rumored to be recording music together, were photographed on a lunch date in Los Angeles, sparking comparisons to Moss and raising eyebrows.

Jamie Hince , the 57-year-old guitarist of the rock band The Kills and former husband of supermodel Kate Moss , has been seen multiple times with 29-year-old musician Solange Smith in Los Angeles .

The pair were photographed heading to lunch on Sunday, with Smith drawing attention for her striking resemblance to Moss. She wore tiny black shorts and a pink floral shirt, styled with blonde hair, large black sunglasses, and ballet flats, while smoking a cigarette. Hince opted for a casual look in a grey sweatshirt, black jeans, and baggy grey suede boots.

The two are believed to be collaborating musically, connecting over their shared love of music, and have been spotted on numerous dates. A source noted that Hince has been helping Smith hone her craft and that they have been working on a new song together. Their frequent appearances have raised eyebrows due to Smith's likeness to Moss.

Smith has also shared two photos with Hince on Instagram in the past month, including from The Gathering of Three Hearts launch event in March, where she captioned one post: 'Saying this journey has been an immense honour doesn't even begin to cover it.

' The Daily Mail previously contacted representatives for comment. Hince and Moss married in 2011 after three years of dating but split in 2015, ending their four-year marriage. Their relationship began shortly after Moss ended her engagement to Pete Doherty. The marriage faced challenges, with reports of Moss's jealousy over Hince's friendships and his absence from key events, such as Sadie Frost's birthday.

There were also rumors of Hince spending time with Lady Mary Charteris and her husband Robbie Furze, which reportedly upset Moss. Mutual friends sided with Hince during the separation, and the couple was leading separate lives before the split. Moss had previously expressed interest in having more children before the marriage collapsed





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jamie Hince Kate Moss Solange Smith The Kills Musician Collaboration Celebrity Relationships Los Angeles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Rob Gronkowski Believes A.J. Brown Could Be the Patriots’ Next Randy MossThe longtime Patriots tight end spoke with Sports Illustrated about New England’s new No. 1 wide receiver.

Read more »

Trump Demands GOP-Controlled House Expel Dem Lawmaker Jamie RaskinThe president and his allies are also reportedly working on a resolution to “expunge” his past impeachments.

Read more »

Princess Charlotte Is Following in Her Mom’s Accessorizing FootstepsThe young royal repped a few of Kate’s favorite brands with her latest look

Read more »

Jamie Hince, 57, steps out with Kate Moss doppelganger, 29Kate Moss's ex husband Jamie Hince stepped out once again with musician Solange Smith as they headed to lunch in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Read more »