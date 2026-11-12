Jamie Foxx’s daughter’s 18th birthday bash erupts in violence as deputies make arrests

Video footage shows violent fights erupting at SKVLK Fest, the annual Halloween music festival held at Jamie Foxx's California mansion. This year it doubled as his daughter's birthday party.

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"The violence unfolded during SKVLK Fest, an annual Halloween music festival held at Foxx's California mansion. The party was reportedly coordinated by his daughter Anelise, who turned 18 on Oct. 3. Originally scheduled for Halloween, the event was postponed because of rain.from the music festival-turned-birthday bash shows a fight that broke out among guests. Several people are seen punching each other and rolling around on the ground.

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Video obtained by TMZ showed multiple partygoers throwing punches and wrestling on the ground during the event at Jamie Foxx's home.

"It was reported to Sheriff’s Communications that a male juvenile suspect allegedly slashed another male juvenile with a knife, causing a response from patrol deputies," aread. "Once on scene, deputies and investigators were told a juvenile victim suffered a superficial laceration to the victim’s neck believed to be from a knife. " After investigating, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department determined the victim was not assaulted with a knife and that his injury appeared to have resulted from a physical altercation.

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A"Party and Premise Rules" sign is seen at Jamie Foxx’s California home during SKVLK Fest on Nov. 7. The event, which doubled as a birthday celebration for Foxx’s daughter Anelise, was marked by multiple physical altercations, authorities said. While authorities were at Foxx's residence responding to the initial call, they witnessed a juvenile kick another individual in the head. The suspect was taken into custody.

The following day, a third victim reported he was assaulted near the concert stage after being knocked to the ground in a, according to the police statement. He said he was repeatedly punched and kicked before losing consciousness. He also reported his phone and money had been stolen. His phone was later recovered and returned.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department is seeking video from the party as the investigations continue. So far, two juvenile suspects have been arrested. "We're grateful to the Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and detectives for their thorough work, and to the EMTs and security staff who responded quickly that night," the festival said in a statement issued through PR STARPOWER, which handles sponsorships and partnerships for SKVLK Fest.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who was hurt, and we’re cooperating fully as the investigations continue," the statement continued. "But the record needs to be clear: no one was stabbed. " It's unclear whether Foxx was at the party. The actor has been filming in Australia, according to his latest Instagram posts.

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"SKVLK Fest" is an annual Halloween-themed music and carnival festival reportedly organized by Anelise. What began as a family celebration has grown into a large entertainment event featuring celebrity performances, carnival rides, costumes and social media personalities. The festival has attracted major hip-hop and R&B performers. Its 2026 lineup included Offset, OhGeesy, 310babii and SuperDuperKyle.

Previous performers have included GloRilla, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Sexyy Red and YK Osiris.