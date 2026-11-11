Jamie Foxx Halloween Party Sees Police Arrest, Injury Amid Hilltop Skirmish

A chaotic Halloween bash at Jamie Foxx's Thousand Oaks mansion turned violent with a juvenile arrest and injuries after a hillside fight. Authorities clarified no stabbing occurred.

A Halloween celebration at Jamie Foxx's Thousand Oaks, California, mansion descended into chaos when a hillside fight left a participant injured and a youth arrested. The event, hosted by the actor's 18‑year‑old daughter Anelise, drew an estimated 3,000 guests for the annual SKVLK Fest.

Police Respond to Escalating Conflicts on the Hilltop

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office received a party call and arrived on the property around 3 a.m. on October 31. Deputies noted a scuffle on a slope where a person lay on the ground while others gathered around. Footage shows several partygoers battling, with some descending from the hill into further confrontation at the base of the slope.

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A juvenile was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center. Police officials later clarified that the injury reported was not a stabbing but likely the result of mutual combat or simple battery.

Stakeholder Reactions and Statements

Jaime Foxx, who was not present during the party, released no statements but his representation was contacted by The Daily Mail. Anelise Foxx confirmed in an Entertainment Tonight interview that she organized the event and that the homeowner was not at the party.

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The SKVLK Fest's press release thanks sheriff affiliates and EMTs for their "thorough work" and stresses that no stabbing occurred. "Our thoughts are with everyone who was hurt, and we're cooperating fully as the investigations continue," the release read.

Impact on Attendees and Future Safety Measures

Security footage shows several attendees in handcuffs and handcuffs, while officials ordered hundreds to leave the premises. The event's posted house rules prohibited uninvited guests, weapons, and drug or alcohol use-yet violations led to police intervention.

Rumors of a head injury from a teenage attacker were later debunked by the sheriff's office, which stated the victim avoided a knife assault. Despite this, the incident has raised concerns about crowd control for future SKVLK Fest gatherings.

The hush‑up and subsequent media coverage highlight the delicate balance high‑profile hosts must maintain between inviting large crowds and safeguarding them. Foxx's family and the event organizers are reportedly reviewing safety protocols in anticipation of the next year's festival.