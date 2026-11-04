Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp Expect First Child Together

Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp are expecting their first baby. The couple, who reconciled in late 2025, are navigating parenthood as Foxx recovers from past health issues.

Jamie Foxx and his partner Alyce Huckstepp are preparing for a major life change as they await the arrival of their first child together. Us Weekly confirmed the pregnancy news in May 2026, marking a new chapter for the Oscar-winning actor and his girlfriend.

Relationship Timeline and History

The couple was initially linked in 2022 and experienced a brief separation in January 2025 before reconciling later that same year. Huckstepp, who is 31 years old, has been a consistent presence in Foxx's life during difficult times. She stood by him in 2023 when the comedian was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition.

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Foxx Past Family Dynamics

This upcoming birth will be Huckstepp's first child, while Foxx is already a father to two daughters. He shares custody of Corinne with his ex-partner Connie Kline and Anelise with former partner Kristin Grannis. The addition of a new family member adds another layer to the actor's existing domestic responsibilities.

Health Recovery Context

Foxx, now 55, has been open about his recovery journey following a serious health scare in April 2023. He revealed that he suffered a medical complication while filming a Netflix movie, leading to a period where rumors about his condition spread rapidly online.

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Public Clarification on Health

In response to misinformation, Foxx posted an Instagram video stating that his eyes were working fine despite claims that he was blind. He explained that he had experienced a severe headache on April 11 and lost memory for approximately 20 days after seeking aspirin for relief.

Recent Vacation and Future Steps

Recently, the duo was spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over Labor Day weekend. They wore color-coordinated outfits and held hands, signaling their continued commitment. As Foxx continues to recuperate, the couple looks forward to welcoming their new baby into their blended family structure.