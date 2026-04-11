Jamie Foxx, 58, welcomes third child, first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31

Jamie Foxx has welcomed his third child and first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, sources confirmed. The couple began dating in 2023, split in January 2025, and later rekindled their romance.

Jamie Foxx has welcomed his third child, and his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. The actor, 58, and Huckstepp, 31, are said to be overjoyed by the new arrival.

Sources confirmed the news to TMZ. The baby is Foxx's third child. He is already a father to two daughters from previous relationships. He shares Corinne, 32, with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and Anelise, 17, with ex Kristin Grannis.

Also read Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp Expect First Child Together

Jamie Foxx And Alyce Huckstepp Dating History

Foxx began dating Huckstepp, an Australian former fitness model, in 2023. The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together in 2022. They have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. News broke in May that Huckstepp was pregnant.

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Sources confirmed to TMZ at the time that the couple were already several months along in their pregnancy journey. Huckstepp debuted her baby bump in July. Page Six reported in January 2025 that the pair had broken up after dating for about a year and a half. A source close to Foxx told People that he and Huckstepp were no longer together.

However, three months later in April, they ramped up reconciliation rumors on a public outing together. Huckstepp was a pillar of support to Foxx during his near-fatal health crisis in 2023. A source told In Touch in March 2024 that she was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got very close after that. Foxx was rushed to A&E in April 2023 after suffering a mystery medical complication.

Jamie Foxx Discusses Stroke And New Baby

He later revealed in his 2024 Netflix special that he suffered a stroke from a brain bleed, causing him to lose his memory for 20 days. Last month, Foxx spoke about the pregnancy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He told host Jimmy Kimmel, also 58, that he had a baby on the way. He joked, I got a baby on the way, still got it.

He added that he is about to be back in the drop-off line. He noted, I was not on the fence about it, but being 58, you know what I am saying. Foxx also shared a conversation he had with Al Pacino. He said, I did run into Al Pacino, so if I was ever on the fence, I was not on the fence when I talked to him.

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Foxx Jokes About Age With Al Pacino Advice

Elsewhere in the interview, he joked with his girlfriend, saying, Look, just hang in there for 12 years. If I am 58, in 12 years I will be 70, you will just put a blanket over my thighs, give me some tapioca pudding. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Foxx for further comment. The couple's baby joy comes three years after Foxx's health scare.

The actor has not publicly announced the birth on his own social media channels. Neither Foxx nor Huckstepp have shared a statement about the arrival. Representatives for the couple have not yet responded to requests for comment.