Jamie Dornan Takes Over as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Jamie Dornan will play a younger Aragorn, known as Strider, in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, scheduled for release on December 17, 2027.

Jamie Dornan is set to play Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a new film in J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy franchise scheduled for release on December 17, 2027. Dornan is taking over the role from Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn in Peter Jackson's original Lord of the Rings movies but did not return for Jackson's Hobbit trilogy. Dornan discussed the casting in an interview with Collider.

The film is directed by Andy Serkis, who also returns as Gollum and Sméagol. It marks the start of a new era for Aragorn in the franchise, and it is set between The Hobbit trilogy and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, beginning during the start of the latter.

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Dornan Describes Playing Strider Before the Throne

Dornan said that taking on the role is both a privilege and an honor, calling it a mad privilege to fill those boots and wear that costume. He explained that the film shows Aragorn at a different point in his life, as Strider, the Dúnedain Ranger.

According to Dornan, this version of Aragorn has not yet been burdened by the full weight of being the rightful heir to Gondor. Dornan said Aragorn already knows who he truly is, but that identity is not being forced on him in the same way it is in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

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Why a Younger Actor Fits the Aragorn Role

The Hunt for Gollum features a younger Aragorn than the one Mortensen played in the earlier films. Mortensen is 68 years old, and the film's timeline would make it difficult for him to realistically play this period without expensive de-aging technology in every shot.

Casting a fresh actor also suits the character's journey, since Aragorn is in his Strider era during these events. Dornan's previous work includes the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, a major box office sensation despite being controversial. He also appeared in Belfast in 2022, a drama that earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Golden Globe Awards, and in Heart of Stone, a spy thriller in which he played an MI6 agent.

Returning Cast and Upcoming Release Plans

Andy Serkis returns as Gollum and Sméagol while also directing the film. Ian McKellen will reprise Gandalf, Elijah Wood will return as Frodo, and Lee Pace will reappear as Thranduil, having previously appeared in The Hobbit trilogy.

The Hunt for Gollum is set to return the franchise to the big screen on December 17, 2027. Its listed writers are Arty Papageorgiou, Phoebe Gittins, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and J.R.R. Tolkien, and the film is categorized as action, adventure, and fantasy.