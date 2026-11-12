Jamie Dornan Reveals Reaction to Aragorn Casting in ‘Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum’: “I Cried”

The actor is taking over the role originated by Viggo Mortensen for the new film directed by Andy Serkis.

, “I cried. I actually cried. ” Dornan is taking over the role originated by Viggo Mortensen for the upcoming installment of the beloved epic fantasy franchise.

“It’s like a dream,” he added. “It’s an absolute dream and an honor to be entering that world in any capacity, let alone playing a character of such significance and such admiration, and that we all love and love what Viggo did with that role in those three films. ”Andy Serkis Defends His 'Hunt for Gollum' Cast and Confirms He's Not Directing Stephen Colbert's 'Lord of the Rings' Film“ incredibly honored and had a brilliant time,” he said.

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“I hope people welcome our story into that world because a lot of people care about it, and I really realize that. But yeah, hopefully we’ve done a good job of it. ” Dornan recently admitted during an interview with L’Officiel that he felt “pressure” following in Mortensen’s footsteps.

“His performance is one of my all-time favorites, and I feel honored to try to recapture at least some of the energy he originally brought to the character. There’s no part of me that’s trying to outdo him,” he said.is directing the film and also reprising the role of Gollum. The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Leo Woodall, Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Lee Pace.

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“It is very much a deep dive into the psychology and history of Gollum before he became Gollum, but also with a very burning question from Gandalf about what the potential origin of this ring that Bilbo Baggins has is,” the director said. “The hunt takes place in two different dimensions really and that’s about as far as I can say at the moment.

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