Jamie Dornan guested on “WWHL' and revealed that he and fellow “Lord of the Rings” actor Viggo Mortensen haven’t yet spoken about his casting.

Jamie Dornan Hasn’t ‘Spoken Directly’ to Viggo Mortensen About Aragorn Recasting in ‘Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum,’ But Says ‘His Approval’ is ‘All I Care About’ ‘Baywatch’ Star Erika Eleniak Says Joining OnlyFans Saved Her From ‘Financial Stress’ and Being Evicted: It ‘Feels Really Good to Be in Control’In the forthcoming film, Dornan takes over the role from Mortensen, who originated and then reprised it in the first three “Lord of the Rings” films, from 2001 to 2003.

Whenif the actor gave Dornan advice, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor responded that he hasn’t “spoken directly to Viggo. ”'Wolfenstein 3' in Development at Xbox's MachineGames He continued: “But he gave the stamp of approval, and that’s all I care about. They released a thing that he sort of agreed to, to say that he was thrilled that I’d be taking over for him. ” “I’m thrilled to see you,” added fellow “WWHL” gusset Anthony Mackie.

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” podcast and told host Josh Horowitz that “we are thrilled that Jamie’s doing it. I mean, we’re, you know, we’re absolutely thrilled. And, by the way, so is Viggo.

”that he “cried” when he found out he got the part.

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“It’s like a dream,” he said. “It’s an absolute dream and an honor to be entering that world in any capacity, let alone playing a character of such significance and such admiration, and that we all love and love what Viggo did with that role in those three films. ”who provided the voice and motion capture for Gollum in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, directed the forthcoming film, which is set to open in theaters Dec. 17, 2027.

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