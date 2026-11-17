The actor made the revelation on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,' where he appeared alongside Anthony Mackie to promote their new heist thriller series '12 12 12.'

, did you ever engage in a five-finger discount in your youth? ” In the show, the actor plays Paul Galvin, a master thief and criminal mastermind.

'12 12 12' Review: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan Can't Save an Apple TV Heist Drama That Lurches From Promising to DisappointingJamie Dornan Reveals Reaction to Aragorn Casting in 'Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum': "I Cried" However, he clarified that he “would only steal from the big corporations. Never like an independent store. I’m not paying for like lip balm in, you know, CVS or something.

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”star also revealed that Viggo Mortensen gave him the “stamp of approval” before he took over the role of Strider, aka Aragorn, in the upcoming“I haven’t spoken directly to Viggo,” Dornan said, “but he gave the stamp of approval and that’s all I care about. They released a thing that he sort of agreed to, to say that he was thrilled that I’d be taking over from him.

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”actor if he grew his hair out for the role, but Dornan revealed that he wore “an amazing wig” instead.that he “actually cried” after learning he was cast as Aragorn in the upcoming installment of the beloved epic fantasy franchise.

“It’s like a dream,” Dornan added. “It’s an absolute dream and an honor to be entering that world in any capacity, let alone playing a character of such significance and such admiration, and that we all love and love what Viggo did with that role in those three films. ”‘The Traitors’ Star Ben McDonnell on ‘New Blood’ Set Secrets and Alan Cumming: “You Can Never Break Character”