Jamie Dornan Admits He ‘Cried’ When He Was Cast as Aragorn in ‘Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum’ and Says Filming Was ‘Incredible’: ‘Hopefully We’ve Done a Good Job’

Jamie Dornan, who plays Aragorn in “Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum,” is getting candid about what it means to step into the iconic role.

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“It’s like a dream. It’s an absolute dream and an honor to be entering that world in any capacity, let alone playing a character of such significance and such admiration, and that we all love and love what Viggo did with that role in those three films.

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It was an incredible experience, and I hope people welcome our story into that world because a lot of people care about it, and I really realize that. But yeah, hopefully we’ve done a good job of it. ”to live up to Mortensen’s take on the character, there’s no part of him that is “trying to outdo him. ” “I’ve been asked to play a super iconic role, and I’ll do my best.

But for me, Aragorn will always be just Viggo. His performance is one of my all-time favorites, and I feel honored to try to recapture at least some of the energy he originally brought to the character,” he said.who provided the voice and motion capture for the CGI hobbit in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, directed the film, which is set to open in theaters Dec. 17, 2027.

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