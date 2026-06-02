Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool over Andoni Iraola appointment: European test remains unproven

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher expresses concerns about Andoni Iraola's potential arrival at Anfield, questioning whether the Bournemouth boss can handle European demands after Arne Slot's sacking.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has voiced reservations about the club's anticipated appointment of Andoni Iraola as the next manager, following the dismissal of Arne Slot just a year after he secured the Premier League title.

Slot was sacked on Saturday after a review of Liverpool's disappointing 2025-26 season, which saw the team lose 20 matches across all competitions. The review, led by Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, the chief executive of football at Fenway Sports Group, concluded that a change was necessary, though the decision caught many players off guard. Iraola, who guided Bournemouth to a historic sixth-place finish and their first European qualification, is the frontrunner to take over at Anfield.

However, Carragher has pinpointed several concerns regarding the Spaniard's suitability for the role, particularly his ability to manage the demands of European football while maintaining his high-intensity style. Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate brought to you by Sky Bet, Carragher acknowledged Iraola's impressive work at Bournemouth but questioned whether he is ready for the step up.

'When Slot came in, people weren't quite sure who he was or knew too much about him,' Carragher said. 'But you'd add that he won the league with Feyenoord and had played European football. With Iraola, we watch his Bournemouth team every week. No one can say you don't love watching Bournemouth play.

If they're on the TV, you're watching them and you think, oh, we're going to see a good game. The point is with how he plays. I made this point at the end of last season on Monday Night Football. We were looking at Chelsea's managerial options and Iraola was there.

And I actually said - and I can't go back on it - that I think Iraola would be making a mistake leaving Bournemouth, because the next thing he needs to prove is that he can manage that brilliant, high-intensity football on a European stage. He needs to prove he can manage a European season in the way that he manages his players physically.

' Carragher elaborated on the physical toll of European competition, noting that Iraola's style requires intense pressing and rotations to prevent burnout. 'When you're in Europe, you've got to rotate, you've got to manage the players physically. I thought that would be the next step for him, just to prove he can still produce the goods in a European season, and then he'd be ready for his next move. It almost feels like it's a year... not too early.

But Jurgen Klopp was manager of Mainz and had to go and prove at Borussia Dortmund that his style of football can work in Europe. That still needed to be proven by Iraola.

' Carragher also raised concerns about whether Liverpool's squad, which struggled with injuries throughout the 2025-26 campaign, can cope with Iraola's demands. 'That's the feeling, do they get injuries? If you look at most of his seasons in management, they tend to drop off in the second half of the season. I think last season was the first time they've had a great second half of the season.

These are the things you have to take into account. Does the intensity have to drop off so you're not getting the full Iraola? You're getting too many injuries, you've got too many games, then he's got to be more of a footballing manager. You're also on the ball more at Liverpool than you are at Bournemouth.

' The debate highlights the fine line between exciting football and practical squad management, a challenge Iraola will face if he takes the helm at Anfield





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