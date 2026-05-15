Jamie Carragher Admits Brutal Casemiro Criticism Aged Badly Following Midfielder's Resurgence

Jamie Carragher has conceded that his claims that Casemiro was finished at the top level were premature after the Brazilian helped Manchester United return to the Champions League.

The relationship between football pundit Jamie Carragher and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has become a focal point of sporting debate following a series of candid admissions from the Liverpool legend.

In a recent reflection on his previous analysis, Carragher has addressed the severe criticism he leveled at the Brazilian international during the early part of 2024. At that time, the narrative surrounding Casemiro was overwhelmingly negative, as the midfielder struggled to maintain the world-class standards he had established during his illustrious tenure at Real Madrid. The tension reached a boiling point in April 2024, specifically following a humbling 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

During the aftermath of that match, Carragher suggested that the football had effectively left Casemiro, urging the player to retire or step away before the game forced him out. It was a brutal assessment that painted the 34-year-old as a relic of a bygone era, unable to cope with the physical demands of the modern Premier League.

For a player who had won nearly everything in the sport, such public declarations of decline were seen by many as an overstep, and Casemiro eventually responded by describing those comments as completely disrespectful. However, the trajectory of Casemiro's career took an unexpected turn during the 2025-26 campaign. Defying the predictions of those who believed he was finished at the elite level, the Brazilian experienced a significant revival in form.

He became a cornerstone of the Red Devils midfield once again, playing a pivotal role in ensuring the club secured a return to the Champions League. With nine Premier League goals to his name this season, Casemiro transformed his standing among the Old Trafford faithful, shifting from a figure of frustration to a respected veteran whose experience was invaluable. This resurgence prompted Carragher to write a column for the Telegraph, where he admitted that his previous suggestions had aged poorly.

He conceded that claiming the player was finished was both too harsh and premature, acknowledging that the athlete had found a way to reinvent himself and contribute meaningfully to the team's success. Despite the apology, Carragher maintained that his observations regarding Casemiro's physicality in 2024 were not unfounded. He argued that at that specific moment in time, the midfielder lacked the athleticism and sharpness required to handle quicker opponents, particularly when deployed in deeper roles or as a makeshift center-back.

Carragher compared the sight of the struggling midfielder to that of a legendary boxer who remains determined to fight long after his prime, making the viewing experience uncomfortable for fans. The pundit emphasized that his remarks were born out of a sense of sadness for a player of Casemiro's stature and were based on the high standards the Brazilian set for himself in Spain.

He pointed out that while the current version of Casemiro is effective, it is not the same dominant force that won 17 trophies and five Champions League titles with Real Madrid. As the season draws to a close, Casemiro is set to depart Manchester United on a free transfer. Carragher suggests that this exit is a tacit admission from the club's hierarchy that the signing was a flawed investment.

He posits that if the United leadership could travel back in time, they would likely decline the opportunity to sign a player of that age and salary, regardless of the prestige. While the Brazilian has ended his tenure on a high note, the overarching lesson, according to Carragher, is the risk of signing aging stars on massive contracts.

Casemiro leaves behind a legacy of 159 appearances and 26 goals, with his final contributions under manager Michael Carrick serving as a final act of defiance against those who counted him out too soon. The saga serves as a reminder of the volatility of professional sports and the thin line between being a legend and being viewed as obsolete





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