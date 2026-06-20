Jamie Campbell Bower Reveals Vecna's Final Words Would Have Been a Plea to Joyce in Stranger Things

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals his idea for Vecna's final words in the Stranger Things series finale. He wanted Vecna to say 'Please don't' to Joyce, referencing their shared past in the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Vecna 's final moments in Stranger Things would have called back to one of the TV show's prequel stories if Jamie Campbell Bower had his way.

In the Stranger Things series finale, Joyce Byers decapitated Vecna, a.k.a. Henry Creel, with an axe after Eleven impaled him on a spike. What wasn't indicated at that moment was that Henry and Joyce actually had a shared past together prior to the events of the Netflix series. This was revealed in the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and Bower tried to squeeze in some dialogue to acknowledge this.

In an interview with Collider, Bower shared how he came up with an idea for Vecna's final words to try to remind Joyce who she is, as she obviously wouldn't have recognized him as one of her old high school classmates. The actor explained: When Joyce steps up, knowing what I know from having spent time in The First Shadow world, seeing it a few times - I even wrote down notes the first preview that I went to go and see.

I was there just, like, fiercely taking notes, but I was sat with all the journalists, so it was fine. So, it's when Joyce steps up. I couldn't help but have this moment of, the humanity is having to come through here. The humanity wants to come through.

I want to say, 'Stop. Please don't do this. You remember me. Do you not remember me?

' And it's a plea for help, of course, at the final moment, after he's done all these terrible things. Even if he had been able to articulate it, I still think she would have been like, 'Mmm, nah.

' Bower continued by saying how the idea of having Vecna say, 'Please don't,' during a coughing fit to Joyce during the ADR (Automatic Dialogue Replacement) process. He'd had previous luck doing this in Stranger Things season 4, as the actor noticed a beat during the 'Snow Ball scene' where Vecna could say, 'You' upon seeing Eleven.

Unfortunately for him, it 'didn't work' this time around, so without hesitation, Joyce killed the man who antagonized her son and the rest of Hawkins, Indiana, without remembering who he used to be. Stranger Things: The First Shadow depicted Henry enrolling at Hawkins High School in 1959, when Joyce and Jim Hopper were also students.

Furthermore, Joyce cast Henry as one of the leads in her secret production of Dark of the Moon, which she advertised around the school as Oklahoma! , so those two were definitely not strangers.

However, the night of the play's premiere went terribly awry when Henry and Patty Newby, his co-lead and love interest, were confronted by Dr. Brenner, and Patty fell from the rafters. Stranger Things season 5 included several callbacks to Stranger Things: The First Shadow, including Hawkins High flashbacks and a glimpse of Henry killing the scientist who'd stolen the Mind Flayer's particles. Ultimately, though, Bowers' plan for Vecna's final words to reference the play just wasn't doable.

A stage recording of The First Shadow will be added to Netflix sometime later this year, three years after it premiered at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End. It was announced earlier this month that Stranger Things: The First Shadow will conclude its West End run on December 17, and the Broadway production's final performance will happen on January 3, 2027.

On Netflix, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 season 2 will premiere later this year following its premiere in April, and a live-action Stranger Things spinoff of the main series is still in development





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