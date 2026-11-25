Jamie Campbell Bower expresses interest in reprising his role as Henry Creel and Vecna in upcoming Stranger Things spin-offs set for release in 2028.

Jamie Campbell Bower has confirmed his willingness to return to the Stranger Things universe to reprise his role as Henry Creel and the villain Vecna. The actor spoke about the possibility of stepping back into the character during an interview regarding the franchise's expansion beyond the original Netflix series. This development occurs as the property prepares to launch new projects that explore different timelines and locations within the established sci-fi horror world.

Bower's Reaction to Spin-off Possibilities

When asked directly about appearing in the franchise's upcoming spin-offs and prequels, Bower welcomed the idea and expressed his enthusiasm for playing Henry Creel again. He did not rule out a return to the role, indicating that he remains attached to the character despite the original series ending with Vecna's death. His comments suggest that the door is open for the character's reappearance in future narratives.

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Emotional Connection to the Role

Bower explained his deep attachment to the part by recalling a specific experience attending a performance of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. He shared that watching Louis McCartney, who portrayed Henry in the stage play, triggered a strong emotional response. Bower told the outlet that he burst into tears during the performance, noting the strange experience of watching someone else embody the character he previously played with such intensity.

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Upcoming 2028 Nevada Project Details

The next announced addition to the Stranger Things franchise is Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, which is scheduled to arrive in 2028. This new spin-off will be set in Nevada in 1955, presenting a fresh storyline distinct from the original Hawkins setting. While the project moves forward with its planned release date, it has not been confirmed whether Bower will be involved in the production or if his character will appear in this specific narrative.

Career Context and Current Projects

Jamie Campbell Bower originally joined Stranger Things in its fourth season, portraying Henry Creel before and after his transformation into Vecna. Outside of the Stranger Things franchise, Bower continues to build his resume with other high-profile roles. He is currently part of the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, where he appears in its third season alongside a large ensemble cast.