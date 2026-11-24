Jamie Campbell Bower expresses eagerness to reprise his role as Vecna in the upcoming Stranger Things prequel. Discover details on the 1955 setting and Kate Trefry's involvement as showrunner.

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower has publicly expressed his strong interest in returning to the franchise as the villainous character Vecna for the upcoming prequel series, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. The announcement follows years of quiet development by Netflix, which has officially begun moving forward with the new spinoff of their highly successful sci-fi horror series. This new project serves as a direct prequel to both the five-season original show and the First Shadow Broadway play, expanding the narrative timeline significantly.

Series Timeline and Creative Leadership

The new installment, officially titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, is scheduled to be set in the year 1955 within the fictional town of Marion, Nevada. This specific time and place were chosen because they represent the region where the young Henry Creel would eventually develop his dangerously destructive supernatural powers. The creative direction is being guided by the Duffer brothers, who co-created the spinoff with Emmy-winning franchise veteran Kate Trefry. Trefry will serve as the showrunner, bringing her extensive experience to guide the new narrative direction.

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Actor's Perspective on Role Reprisal

During a recent interview with Radio Times, conducted while promoting his current work in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3, Campbell Bower was directly asked about the likelihood of his return as Vecna. The actor responded enthusiastically to the prospect, stating that he would be honored to step back into that world and into the character of Vecna if the Duffers or showrunner Kate Trefry extended an invitation. His comments indicate a clear willingness to reprise the role that has become one of the most iconic villains in recent television history.

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Connection to Broadway and Emotional Depth

Bower reflected on the unique emotional experience of seeing another actor portray the character of Henry Creel on stage, specifically mentioning his reaction to watching Louis McCartney in the Broadway production. He described the experience of watching someone else perform the role as strange and emotionally impactful, noting that he burst into tears during the performance. This deep emotional connection to the character underscores the complexity of the role he is now eager to explore further in the television medium.

Future Opportunities and Franchise Expansion

The actor emphasized that he would jump at the opportunity if asked to return, highlighting his respect for the creative team behind the franchise. The development of this spinoff represents a significant expansion of the Stranger Things universe, moving the story back to its origins while introducing new storytelling perspectives. Fans of the series will be watching closely to see how the Duffer brothers and Kate Trefry plan to integrate these early events into the broader narrative tapestry of the franchise.