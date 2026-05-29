Jamie Bell Knew There Was “Only One Way” for ‘Half Man’ to End

After that shocking series finale, Bell chats with Vanity Fair about Richard Gadd, the manosphere, and straight actors playing queer characters.

as pseudo-brothers Ruben and Niall, came to a conclusion in the most tragic way possible. After the pair’s ping-ponging from best friends to sworn enemies and back again over the course of several decades, the show’s sixth and final episode reveals what becomes of Gadd’s volatile yet loving ex-con, Ruben, Bell’s intellectual and self-destructive novelist, Niall, and their incredibly fraught relationship.

During the final minutes of the episode, we watch in horror as Niall, on his wedding day, stabs Ruben, and then Ruben chokes Niall, leaving both men dead.over Zoom ahead of the finale.

“It is flammable. It is toxic. It is a stick of TNT and a lit match. There is only one outcome.

It is oblivion. That’s it. ” Total oblivion is right. Going into the finale, audiences knew that one of the brothers would not survive that fateful fight on Niall’s wedding day.

At the end of episode four, a sheet-covered stretcher is wheeled out of the shed where Ruben and Niall go toe-to-toe; it’s revealed that Ruben is atop it, leading viewers to wonder how the shrimpier, physically inferior Niall could have managed to kill his larger, stronger, and more violent brother. It’s not till the final moments of the series, though, that we learn that, ultimately, neither brother survives their final showdown—a twist almost Shakespearean in scope.

“In a way, they both deserve this,” Bell says. “There’s only one way out, and it’s through mutual destruction. ” Bell and Gadd didn’t have much time to develop their twisted relationship before they were expected to destroy each other on camera.

“Day one of our work together was him going, ‘Okay, I’m going to get on top of you and strangle you to death,’” Bell says, describing it as a “baptism by fire. ” The actor can’t help but compare his death scene to “lovemaking. ” “You are with an actor. You are so close to them, you are in their space, and they are on top of you,” he says.

“ probably, like, 200 . All his body weight is on my chest. I can barely breathe at all. It’s so intimate.

I’m screaming for my life. It felt like we’d been through 10 rounds of a boxing match, to be honest, when that finished. So that was how we started. That’s where it began.

”Let’s start with the bitter end of the series. It’s a complete tragedy: Both Niall and Ruben wind up dead at each other’s hands. What was it like filming that scene? When I finished reading six, I did think, Does it have to end this way?

Wouldn’t it be nice if we end on an upbeat ? Doesn’t that feel better for the audience? But when you really think about it, it’s impossible…. They are each other’s oxygen, each other’s fuel, each other’s water, energy.

They cannot exist independently of one another, really. They need each other to function—especially, I think, Niall to Ruben. I think he only exists through him in a way. He only is defined by his relationship to Ruben.

Over the course of the series, Ruben and Niall hurt each other so much. But Niall arguably commits the deepest betrayal by sleeping with Ruben’s fiancée, Mona , impregnating her, and keeping that information from Ruben for years. Knowing how violent Ruben is, why would Niall do that? It’s really well written by Richard.

All that stuff—all the scenarios that he conjures—has a lot to do with that sense of male pride, right? The fact that is infertile and what that means to his manhood, and his ability to be masculine and reproduce and have a son. Especially in the latter half, I really saw Niall as a Tom Ripley kind of character. He wants to consume Ruben in a way.

He wants to be him so badly. He wants to step into his shoes. He wants to live his life. He wants to be as powerful as he is, and that means taking the things that he most loves: his wife, his life, his very being.

Even beyond Ruben, Niall is a complicated character. He’s struggling with his sexuality and dealing with substance abuse issues. What was your characterization of Niall? He is a hundred people every day, and he isn’t happy with any one of them.

And none of those are who he really is. That, after a while, is exhausting. Everything is in this spiral—this self-perpetuating damnation, if you will. He’s on this downward trajectory, this nosedive that he cannot pull himself out from.

So much of that is informed by the conditioning of his mother—that doesn’t seem to be the most healthy relationship in the world—and the absence of a father. It’s unfortunate that he didn’t have this other being, this physical presence in his life, which I think he’s so badly needed. And then growing up in that place at that time, it was incredibly unforgiving, incredibly hard and damning, especially if you were gay at that time.

It just was not something that you did. You didn’t see gay people. I grew up a little bit later, in the ’90s, but the playground was rife with homophobia, and a lot of it was probably said by people who possibly were gay. When I think about it now, it must have been so difficult at that time and those places, those proud, masculine, working-class, industrial-type places where manhood is a badge of honor.

So he’s born out of all of that stuff.you’ve played characters who have gotten picked on for not being masculine enough. What do you think it is about you as an actor that attracts parts like that? It really is a prevalent theme. I don’t know why that is, honestly.

I know that growing up on those playgrounds, I did have a secret. I did go to dance class. I was raised by women. I didn’t have a father.

So I didn’t feel particularly connected to any sense of masculinity whatsoever. Had no concept of what that was, really. And I did feel distant from the other guys in school and their love of soccer. Obviously, there’s a much bigger conversation right now about toxic masculinity and the manosphere that’s ongoing.

I’m glad the show’s part of that very vital, important conversation. But I do think, more than anything, the thing that speaks to me the most is just humanity and how willing people are to keep choosing the worst possible decision for them instead of being honest with themselves. I find it miraculous. We human beings are really complex creatures.

You had to engage in a lot of pretty graphic and intense intimate scenes as Niall that involved cruising in public parks and library bathrooms. What was it like filming those scenes? Frankly, I was so relieved to do those scenes, because it meant we weren’t doing 10-page crying and sad and distressed and terrified or whatever .

It was a chance to be in your body in a way and just interact, which, by the way, is never usually the case . Those scenes, you’re like, Oh no, this is going to be so awful. It’s going to be so uncomfortable, so humiliating, so embarrassing. Oh my God, I don’t know this person.

You tiptoe around things. But those scenes could have chosen anyone, because he’d just come offWho wouldn’t want to be in his next show? When he told me that , I really was quite surprised. A lot has to do with him being gay and the shame and the repression around it, but there’s a lot that has to do with him not being gay as well.

Listen: Straight actors have played gay characters before. I was in one of those movies;So, I don’t know. I don’t think it’s for me to decide. I really don’t.

I just know that when this fell into my lap and I was told that it was written for me, I saw the opportunity in that and saw the challenge of it, and what separated me from the character and what was the same. There was a lot that was different, but there was a lot that was the same. So make of that what you will. ].

Oh man, I don’t leave work going, like, Aha, I was a great actor today.

"I leave work going, like, Jesus, come on, fucking pull it together. Mostly what happens is I beat myself up: big fucking idiot. And then what happens is, by the end of the night, when I’m going to bed, I’m like, Don’t worry, you’ll get it tomorrow. That’s the cyclical thing.

It just keeps you coming back to it. So I totally understood, like, “Oh, I’m fucking not good enough,” or, “I’m terrible, actually. ” But I’ve always been that way, I think, for as long as I can remember. I’m trying to be better at it because, again, it’s so destructive, and to be around in the orbit of that is probably awful, to constantly have someone going, “How was today?

” The worst question to ask was like, “How did today go? ” Don’t even, don’t ask.magazine. Chris is also an actor and comedian who performs all over New York, where he resides. Follow him on, Anna Konkle Made a Hit TV Show About Her Youth.

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Siri Hustvedt on Love and Grief: “There Were Horrible Things in Our Shared Life, But It Wasn’t Horrible Between Us”the writer reflects on the passage of time after the deaths of her husband, Paul Auster; her stepson, Daniel Auster; and her granddaughter, Ruby. The actor, who stars in the new James Gray movie that debuted at the festival, also shares an update on theStar Ella Bright on Her Age Gap With Costar Belmont Cameli, Playing Dress-Up, and Taking a Leap of Faith





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