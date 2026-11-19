Producer Jamey Heath addresses the Blake Lively harassment lawsuit drama, urging public civility while denying allegations at the 'It Ends With Justice' premiere.

Producer Jamey Heath issued a passionate plea for compassion and dignity toward Blake Lively during the Los Angeles premiere of the docuseries " It Ends With Justice" on Wednesday. Speaking at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills, California, Heath explicitly asked audiences and online critics to stop "demonizing" the actress. He framed this request as a broader moral imperative for society, urging attendees to "stay elevated" rather than engage in public vitriol. This address served as a platform for Heath to counter the contentious legal battle that has dominated entertainment headlines since late 2024.

Heath firmly asserted that he and director Justin Baldoni did not engage in the conduct that Blake Lively accused them of in her December 2024 lawsuit. Lively had filed a suit against Heath, Baldoni, and Wayfarer Studios, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. Specific claims in the legal filing included accusations that Heath entered Lively's trailer while she was undressed. Heath used the premiere to counter these narratives, insisting that the production team acted within professional bounds despite the severe legal challenges brought by the "Gossip Girl" alum.

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During his address, Heath warned that the public's tendency to vilify Lively sets a dangerous precedent for future whistleblowers. He stated, "When we demonize her, we demonize the next person who speaks up," emphasizing that justice cannot be achieved through cruelty. Heath criticized audience members who cheered when he stumbled or when untruths were presented, arguing that such behavior contributes to the "demise of humanity." He proclaimed that while justice must prevail, it cannot come at the expense of "continuing to spit on her" or engaging in personal attacks.

Heath expressed a desire for Lively to heal and to remain a "wonderful mother" to her four children, despite her public accusations against him. He speculated that Lively, aged 39, might be "confused," "lost," or "stuck" in her current position. Heath claimed, "This woman is suffering. There is no way she is not. When you tell an untruth... you suffer," suggesting that her legal actions were rooted in personal distress rather than factual truth. He urged viewers to show love toward her regardless of the controversy, framing it as a test of societal values.

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Co-star and director Justin Baldoni did not attend the Wednesday premiere, although Heath confirmed that Baldoni had considered coming. Baldoni reportedly "thought better of it" before deciding against his presence at the Lumiere Cinema. This absence follows a settlement reached between Lively and Baldoni in May, which both parties had publicly declared a "victory" at the time. The two stars had worked closely together on the film "It Ends With Us," with filming taking place in Jersey City, New Jersey, in January 2024.

The premiere of "It Ends With Justice" highlights the enduring public interest in the conflict between the film's lead stars and producers. Representatives for both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding Heath's speech. The docuseries itself appears to be an attempt to contextualize the fallout from the lawsuit, which began with Lively's December 2024 filing. The event underscores the complex interplay between entertainment, legal disputes, and public perception in modern Hollywood.